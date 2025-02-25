Here Are the 7 Absolute Best Hospitals in Idaho for 2025

🚑 Newsweek named 700 hospitals nationwide to their "America's Best-in-State Hospitals" for 2025 list

🚑 Hospitals were evaluated in four different areas

🚑 Seven of Idaho's hospitals performed well enough to make the list

Whether you’re there for maternity care, a broken bone, surgery, cancer screenings or some sort of emergency, you’d prefer to have access to one of the state’s highest quality hospitals.

Newsweek recently updated their list of America’s Best-in-State Hospitals and seven Idaho hospitals made the prestigious list of 700. These Idaho medical facilities found themselves on the same list that includes some of the most respected hospitals in the country like the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic.

How Did Newsweek Determine Idaho and America’s Top Hospitals?

In the past, we’ve shown you how Idaho hospitals perform on the Leapfrog Group’s biannual list of “Hospital Safety Grades.” They focus mainly on metrics like how well a hospital deals with infections, problems with surgery, safety problems like falls, collapsed lungs and blood clots, training of the doctors and how well the staff communicates with each other.

Newsweek has a little bit different criteria. They explain that they have four pillars that lead to a hospital’s final score. First, they look at quality metrics from Medicare and Medicaid Services. In order to tally a score under this pillar, a hospital had to report in three categories including mortality or safety. Accreditations and the AHA Annual Survey of Hospital Database also help make up the “Hospital Quality Metrics” score.

The publication also teamed up with Statista to send out a survey to thousands of doctors and other medical professionals to see which hospitals they’d recommend to patients both inside and outside their states. To eliminate bias, respondents weren’t allowed to put in a good word for the facility they worked at. They were asked to base their recommendations off quality, staffing, patient care and amenities offered.

Third, they dug through patient surveys where people who received treatment didn’t hold back about how clean the hospital was, how well the staff that treated them communicated and how quickly staff responded when help was needed.

Finally, they looked at if the hospital used feedback they received to improve their services through a Patient-Reported Outcome Measures implementation survey.

Which Idaho Hospitals Ranked on Newsweek's New List?

So which Idaho hospitals shined once the numbers were crunched? Here’s a look at the seven that made the list and how they ranked!

Newsweek's Top 7 Hospitals in Idaho for 2025 Newsweek evaluated four different pillars to rank America's Top 700 hospitals. Idaho had seven different facilities make the list for excellent care in 2025. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart