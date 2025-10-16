All of a sudden, your Facebook newsfeed is being flooded with Gilmore Girls content. You’ve always loved the show but you can’t understand why you’re seeing Rory and Lorelai every few posts. We think we can explain.

The first reason will send elder millennials (myself included) into a state of denial. Even though it feels like the series was on The CW like yesterday, it premiered 25 years ago. What’s even crazier is that we’re almost a decade removed from the Netflix reboot Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. There’s a documentary about the show’s cultural impact in the works to celebrate, so there’s A LOT of Gilmore content on social media right now.

The other reason? We’re writing this in mid-October and there’s been a noticeable shift in what’s happening outside. The air is crisper. The leaves are changing colors. For some unexplainable reason, those things make us want to sip on hot cider, burn pumpkin-scented candles and roast marshmallows over a fire pit. Those are all signs that “cozy season” has arrived! And when you think of cozy towns, what do you picture? Stars Hollow.

While it may be a place that only exists in the imaginations of the cast, crew and fans of Gilmore Girls, there are plenty of places in Idaho that give off the same vibes, especially during the fall and winter months. But which of these charming small towns is the coziest of the cozy? We asked ChatGPT to take on the impossible task of ranking the 15 coziest cities in the Gem State.

To put together the list, we asked it to consider these factors:

Walkable downtowns and historic Main Streets

Proximity to lakes, rivers, mountains and scenic parks

Boutique cafés, restaurants and small businesses

Arts, galleries and cultural life

Lodging density (with emphasis on B&Bs and inns)

Community events

Safety

Even with my personal bias removed, it arrived at the same #1 answer that I would’ve picked! Think you can predict what small Idaho town was ranked Idaho’s coziest? Take a look at the countdown from 15–1!

The 15 Coziest Towns in Idaho in 2025: Complete Countdown We asked ChatGPT to rank the coziest towns in Idaho based on factors seven factors ranging from walkable downtowns to community events. Here's the countdown to #1. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart