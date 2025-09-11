New Forecast Says Idaho&#8217;s 2025 Fall Colors Will Be a Big Letdown

If AccuWeather is correct, fall colors in a significant part of the Gem State will be a bit of a letdown in 2025. 

While pumpkin spice and haunted houses tend to steal the spotlight, one of the parts of Fall that people love the most is seeing the leaves change from green to beautiful bright shades of red, yellow and orange. I know that those beautiful colors are exactly why I look forward to running the Greenbelt more in the fall than any other season! 

If you’re looking forward to fall foliage as well, you may want to sneak a peek at AccuWeather’s new forecast that shows which parts of the country will get to enjoy the brightest colors. According to AccuWeather’s Lincoln Riddle, Idaho’s peak color is still a few weeks away. The Boise area is expected to reach peak color in early October, while a portion of the northern and eastern parts of the state will hit their peak later that month. 

YouTube/AccuWeather
loading...

Unfortunately, the colors may not be quite as bright as normal. Another part of the exclusive forecast shows a significant portion of Idaho under a brown-green sloth representing “dull” colors in 2025. The weather website attributes the duller colors in Idaho and portions of Utah, Nevada and Oregon due to drought and fires causing stress on the trees. 

YouTube/AccuWeather
loading...

That’s not exactly great news if you were hoping to use Idaho’s natural fall colors as a backdrop for new family photos. We’ll have to wait and see how things play out, but if worse comes to worse? We’re sure your photographer can punch up those colors in Photoshop!

