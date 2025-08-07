When you think about travel hot spots in Idaho, what are the first destinations that come to mind? We bet they’re NOT the two that recently made a list of the best places to visit in America in 2025!

The Sun Valley-Ketchum area may have come to mind. Not only is the region constantly in the running for “Best Of” lists for winter sports and recreation, it’s been a hot spot for celebrity sightings for decades.

READ MORE: 27 Celebrities Who've Been Seen in Idaho & Where They Showed Up

Once upon a time, you’d bump into the likes of Ernest Hemingway and Marilyn Monroe. Today? You’re more likely to see celebrities like Jimmy Fallon and Ali Larter wandering around town.

Matt Winkelmeye, Getty Images Matt Winkelmeye, Getty Images loading...

Coeur d’Alene’s another part of Idaho that’s attracted stars like Justin Bieber, Mark Wahlberg and the Kardashians. Sydney Sweeney’s another famous face you may bump into there. She grew up in Spokane and spent plenty of lake days in CDA.

Get our free mobile app

Even though it feels weird putting Boise on the list because we live here, some could argue we belong on that list because The Blue is a major draw for college football fans from around the country.

Loren Orr, Getty Images Loren Orr, Getty Images loading...

While they’re all worth traveling to, World Population Review had something very different in mind when putting together a list of the 200 best places to visit in the United States.

Two Idaho Destinations Named Among Best Places to Visit in the United States

World Population Review picked two Idaho destinations that appeal to recreationists and nature lovers. Their picks? Big Springs in Island Park and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. In choosing the destinations, they explained:

Idaho is a state perfect for those who love the outdoors! For adventurers looking to take on Idaho, Big Springs has 120 million gallons of water flowing every day and beautiful wildlife views. Additionally, Sawtooth National Recreation Area’s rugged mountain landscape is perfect for hikers and rafters looking for their fill of the great outdoors.

World Population Review also included a “Best Family Travel Destination” for Idaho. This year they chose Silver Rapids Indoor Waterpark at Silver Mountain in Kellogg. You can check out some incredible photos of it below!