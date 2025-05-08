Ask an outsider what they know about Idaho and the first answer you’ll probably get is “potatoes.” If you’re asking a sports fan, they may say “Smurf Turf.”

But for those of us lucky to call Idaho home, we know the state is also full of rugged landscapes, epic ski resorts, small-town charm and pristine lakes and rivers.

READ MORE: Idaho Restaurants that Celebrities Love

Could that be WHY we’re quickly becoming a hotspot for celebrity sightings? I mean, sure, Sun Valley’s been known as a destination for the rich and famous for decades. It’s attracted the likes of Ernest Hemingway to Marilyn Monroe.

Marilyn Portrait Baron/Hulton Archive, Getty Images loading...

Maybe it’s because we live in the day and age of social media where celebrity sightings go viral quickly on TikTok and Instagram, but it does seem like famous faces are showing up more often in Idaho and NOT just in Sun Valley.

Get our free mobile app

We’re talking Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Idaho Falls and…Melba? That’s right, a small, locally owned bar and grill in an Idaho town of less than 600 happens to be home to one of the most mind blowing celebrity sightings of 2025!

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Sometimes stars are in town for business reasons, like to promote their liquor brands or attend a sporting event they’ve made an investment in. Other times, it’s for leisure and to enjoy local restaurants. Sometimes, it’s just a surprise pop-in where you’d least expect to see a famous face.

So, who’s been spotted in Idaho lately and who can’t just seem to stay away? We’ve added seven more A-listers to a list we started building years ago. You’ll find them and 20 other celebrities that you may just bump into in Idaho below!

7 More Celebrities You're Most Likely to Run Into in Idaho These A-listers just can't stay away from Idaho! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP REAIDNG: Another 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Run Into in Idaho A handful of these stars have family with ties to Idaho, while others visit to enjoy all the opportunities Idaho's great outdoors provide! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart