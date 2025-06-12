From the Kardashians to the Fonz, there’s been no shortage of celebrity sightings in the Gem State. While those visits are scattered and unpredictable, there’s one week every summer where A-listers visiting the Gem State is practically guaranteed!

We’re talking about Allen & Co. Sun Valley retreat which is commonly nicknamed the “Summer Camp for Billionaires.” Since the 1980s, the privately held investment bank has been inviting the most important names in media, entertainment, technology, communications and even sports management to Sun Valley.

READ MORE: 9 Idaho Restaurants That Celebrities Love

Since the conference happens in July, these VIPs aren’t in Sun Valley to hit the slopes. While the itinerary for the conference is private, Idaho Mountain Express explains that there are plenty of closed door meetings and lectures. Topics could include anything from national security to health care.

Get our free mobile app

There’s also plenty of deal making happening behind the scenes. Some large deals like Disney acquiring ABC in the mid-90s, Comcast taking over and NBCUniversal and Verizon buying AOL started as conversations at the Sun Valley event.

Allen & Co. Holds Its Annual Sun Valley Conference In Idaho Drew Angerer, Getty Images loading...

But it’s not “all work and no play.” The local newspaper says that the billionaires and celebrities who make the trip also have the opportunity to take part in outdoor adventures like hiking, rafting and golf.

Variety claims to have obtained this year’s list of invitees. Many of the names are less familiar to the general public, but you’re familiar with their products like Google, Netflix, ChatGPT, Airbnb and Spotify. However, there are about a dozen names on the list that you’ll recognize instantly!

We don’t know if these individuals have accepted their invitations for the early July event, but they’re on the list according to Variety.

Noticeably absent from the list? Past attendees Oprah and Elon Musk, who’s going through a very public “breakup” with President Trump.

12 Billionaires and Mega Celebrities Coming to Sun Valley in 2025 Variety got their hands on a copy of the guest list to this year's Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley. These are some of the most recognizable names coming to Idaho's "Summer Camp for Billionaires" in 2025. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho

10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho