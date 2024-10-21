For the most part, Idahoans are known for our friendly, warm and down-to-earth nature. But every now and then? There’s a bad apple that makes us look terrible.

You know the people we’re talking about. The keyboard warriors who are quick to jump in the comments section to tell people to “go back to California” or paint anti-California graffiti around town. Even if we’re frustrated about traffic or the fact that it’s nearly impossible to afford a home, we can’t imagine taking it out on individual new neighbors. Those mean-spirited Idahoans do NOT represent all of us.

READ MORE: 13 Unforgettable Idaho Celebrity Sightings That Happened in 2023

Unfortunately, a beloved celebrity who’s known to visit Idaho frequently, was on the receiving end of one of these “mean tweets.” Henry Winkler, best known for his role as “The Fonz” on Happy Days is an avid fisherman. Over the last few years, he’s shared dozens of photos of himself showing off the fish he’s hooked while fishing in Idaho.

In fact, his very first fishing trip of the year was in Idaho back in May. While showing off his fish, you can see him wearing a hoodie from The Lodge at Palisades Creek in Irwin.

He was back again in September, rocking a hat from the same lodge.

The Fonz also stopped by Jimmy Kimmel’s South Fork Lodge in Swan Valley for dinner and bumped into another famous friend who was in Idaho for the same reason.

The joy in his fishing photos is contagious and that’s why they get so many likes and retweets from Idahoans that are thrilled that the iconic actor is visiting. Unfortunately, not all of the social media interactions Winkler’s had with Idahoans are positive. He recently tweeted:

Got a tweet from someone in IDAHO . Said they don’t want me back because of how I vote . I LOVE IDAHO no matter how some of you vote.

It’s a disgusting reminder of the increasing tension in today’s political climate and makes us wish that election season would end sooner, rather than later. The mean tweet clearly impacted The Fonz, but by sharing it, he got to meet some of the best Idahoans out there.

Steve replied with a picture of his raft and three rescue dogs and offered to row Winkler anywhere in Idaho anytime he wanted. Dozens of others wrote back that he’s always welcome in Idaho and his fishing pictures make their day. Those are the type of people that represent Idahoans well. Let's see more of that sort of positivity on social media!

KEEP READING: 10 More You're Most Likely to Run Into in Idaho A handful of these stars have family with ties to Idaho, while others visit to enjoy all the opportunities Idaho's great outdoors provide! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart