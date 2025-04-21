Famous Yellowstone, Marvel Actor Spotted in Downtown Boise Easter Sunday

We feel sorry for Boise area residents who looked at each other after church on Easter Sunday and said “want to find somewhere for Brunch?”

Those poor, naïve souls don’t realize that trying to score a brunch reservation on Easter is practically a competitive sport! Mimosas flow early and those offering same day seating have a waitlist nearly as long as the Race to Robie Creek. For diners packed into one Downtown Boise restaurant, getting a table wasn’t the payoff - spotting a familiar face from film and television was!

A Facebook user named Justin Brodie shared some adorable pictures of his daughters enjoying a French toast board and lemon ricotta pancakes at Acero Boards & Bottles in the Boise Food Finds group on Facebook. While the post was mainly about how good the food, service and presentation was, we couldn’t help but notice a familiar face in the final picture.

If you’re a fan of the Marvel cinematic universe, Yellowstone, Desperate Housewives, DC’s “Arrowverse” shows on the CW or HBO’s miniseries Boomtown you definitely know this celebrity's face.

7 Of Neal McDonough's Most Iconic Roles

What Was Neal McDonough Doing in Boise?

"The Warrant: Breaker's Law" Photocall - 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images loading...

According to Front Office Sports, Neal McDonough and his wife recently joined the ownership group for a PBR team called the Austin Gamblers. When I say recently, I mean within the past week. McDonough told CBS Austin:

There's no other sport like PBR – a true family environment where everyone can come and enjoy the show, at a fair price. There’s a brotherhood here I’ve never seen in any other sport - and I’ve played a lot of them. That’s special. Ruvé and I feel incredibly blessed to be part of this world, to help tell these stories, and to now be part of the Gamblers family as we help bring this incredible sport to even more people.

The Gamblers competed while the PBR was at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa this past weekend. It was the first time McDonough got to see his new team in action and according to their Facebook post, he and his son acted as honorary assistant coaches.

While the PBR may have been in Nampa, I think that he may have stayed very close to Acero Boards & Bottles in Downtown Boise. My husband’s boss spotted him at Trillium inside the Grove Hotel on Friday.

An Instagram user associated with the Grove Hotel also posted these photos thanking McDonough for giving the hotel staff something to celebrate while they were working on a holiday.

So…I feel like it’s officially time to add Acero and Trillium to this list of Idaho restaurants that celebrities love!