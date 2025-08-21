2025’s already brought its share of celebrity sightings to the Gem State, but eagle-eyed Idahoans who grew up in North Idaho just realized that a major movie star is in town!

Taylor Lautner, who is best known as Jacob in the Twilight movies, uploaded a carousel of photos on Instagram a few days ago with the caption

Feeling extra thankful these days. Love you guys!

The photos show Lautner walking a dog with a beautiful mountainscape behind him, enjoying meals with his wife, showing off his shades on a small town street and shopping at some cute mountain businesses.

It didn't take Instagram user Pam Neff Olson long to recognize the mountains in the first photo. She commented:

Look at you in my hometown. #Harrison

Another user replied:

Isn’t it crazy how as locals we can tell just by the way the sky is that someone’s in our area. Lol. Immediately I was like that’s Harrison, that’s Lake CDA lol

These ladies weren’t wrong! If you zoom in on the photo of our favorite Taylor Swift ex-boyfriend standing on that street corner, you can see a street sign for Garfield St. Pull up Garfield St in Harrison on Google Maps and there’s no question about it.

That photo was taken between The Cycle House: Bikes & Brews and Harrison Trading Post in Idaho!

It also looks like the couple took time to shop at Marmalade on E Sherman Ave in Coeur d’Alene. One of the shots was of Lautner and his wife, also named Taylor, holding up “Taylor for President 2024” crop tops. We’re sure those tops were talking about Taylor Swift, but it’d be appropriate to pose with them in the boutique.

Taylor Swift shocked Swifties by debuting the video for “I Can See You” at an Eras Tour Show in Kansas City in July 2023. It starred none other than her famous-ex and inspiration for “Back to December!” His wife visited the set while they were shooting it.

Another Idaho native recognized a margarita flight from Terraza Waterfront Grill on Bellerive Ln in CDA.

Lautner’s no stranger to the Pacific Northwest as some significant parts of the Twilight saga were shot in Washington State and Oregon.