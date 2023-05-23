NFL Superstar Makes Child’s Dream Come True at an Idaho Target Store

Idaho is sort of a hot spot for celebrity sightings. From movie stars like Mark Wahlberg to pop icons like Harry Styles, celebrities pop up where you least expect them! This time around, an NFL superstar seemed star-struck by who he saw at a Target in Idaho.

On Monday afternoon, retired NFL defensive end, J.J Watt, posted a tweet revealing that he was somewhere in the “middle of Idaho.” According to the tweet, the little boy in the photo with Watt was at the Arizona Cardinals match-up against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in 2021.

One of the boy’s friends was shopping at Target when he spotted Watt and told Kingston that one of his favorite players was in the store. Kingston grabbed a football and ran to the store, hoping to run into Watt.

As it turns out, Kingston caught a ball from Watt while the pro was playing catch with fans during pre-game warmups in Seattle.

We love that Watt took time to take a photo with Kingston because you know that decades from now, Kingston’s going to be telling his buddies the story about catching the ball and Watt later showing up in Target in his hometown. They might not believe him, but he’s got a photo of the special moment to prove it!

Playing catch with the youngest football fans was part of Watt’s pre-game with both teams he played for, the Huston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals. There are dozens of videos on YouTube of these really unforgettable moments!

So where in Idaho was it? We checked Watt’s Instagram stories to see if we could figure it out. Watt reshared a photo that another Instagram user, Katelyn Knaack, posted shared of herself with Watt and his wife, Kealia taken at the same Target store. Knaack was actually more starstruck by Kealia, who’s a soccer pro! Knaack’s Instagram account says that she lives in Coeur d’Alene.

