Huge Celebrity Surprises Boise Travelers By Bartending at Airport

We don’t know about you, but every time we go to the Boise Airport we always wonder “Why don’t we bump into more people we know?” Well, travelers that flew out of the Boise Airport on July 26, didn’t just see a face they knew. They saw a famous face!

It’s a well-known fact that Breaking Bad and Westworld star Aaron Paul was born and raised in the Treasure Valley. That’s something he’s very proud of. In fact, he’s spoiled us by debuting some of his newest projects in the heart of Downtown Boise at the Egyptian Theater. He held special screenings of one of the final episodes of Breaking Bad, 2016’s heist movie Triple 9 and the highly anticipated Breaking Bad movie El Camino, which shows what happened to Jesse Pinkman after the series finale there.

In March, he brought his co-star, Bryan Cranston, to town to pour drinks at Treefort Music Festival, Humpin’ Hannah’s and Western Proper. The duo was here to introduce the Boise area to Dos Hombres, the mezcal they created together in 2019.

And that mezcal is what put Paul behind the bar at the Boise Airport on Wednesday morning! The airport shared these pictures and revealed that before he had to board his flight, he jumped behind the bar at Cross Crains Brewhouse across from Gate B14 to pour Dos Hombres cocktails for travelers!

This time around, the promotional appearance surprised everyone. There was no mention of it on Paul’s social media accounts or the social media accounts for Dos Hombres.

