Thanksgiving 2025 brought another celebrity sighting to Idaho. While most of the cast of Hulu’s insanely popular The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives call Utah home, one of the show’s stars grew up in Middleton.

We’re talking about Dakota Mortensen, the #DadTok member that you’re not sure whether you’re supposed to love or hate. Dakota is easily one of the funniest dads on the show and seems like someone that would be super fun to hang out with.

But then every season, producers seem to find a bombshell showing he did something that shatters Taylor Frankie Paul’s world. This time around, it was allegedly engaging in flirty text messages with a woman that Taylor’s family basically considers family.

From what we’ve seen on the show, that seemed to be the nail in the coffin for their relationship but the two continue to co-parent their son Ever.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star Celebrates Thanksgiving in Idaho

If you follow Dakota on Instagram, you know that he and Ever spent Thanksgiving in Idaho with his family. A series of Reels shows him shopping at The Village at Meridian, grabbing something to eat at The Griddle in Caldwell and helping his brother on the job at Peak Fence.

His visit to The Griddle inspired us to put together ANOTHER list of Idaho restaurants that celebrities love! These are restaurants that big name celebs from music, movies and television were spotted at in 2025.

