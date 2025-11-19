If you watched the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 with your jaw dropped and your brain screaming “HOLY PLOT TWIST,” you’re not alone. We’re trying to do this as spoiler-free as possible if you didn’t jump in and binge-watch the entire season in two days like we did.

If you’re part of Bachelor Nation, you know the phrase “here for the right reasons” gets thrown around a lot. Halfway through the most recent season of SLOMW, we were questioning if Taylor Frankie Paul accepted the role as The Bachelorette for the right reasons or if we were going to watch 10 weeks of the reality dating show just to watch her get back together with Dakota Mortensen.

Then there was a plot twist that made us believe she was single, before the final one jerked us into thinking “...or is she?” We need the tea about what happened after that cliffhanger.

Maybe we’ll get it when Taylor’s season premieres on ABC in March, because she is without a doubt filming the new season now. ABC’s posted a teaser of her having a conversation with Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer on the show’s Instagram account. Producers have been looking for fans to be part of group dates near Denver, Las Vegas and Miami in November. Now we know while Taylor and the men were in Vegas, she attended one of Ashton Jeanty’s Raiders games!

However, Jeanty is NOT the Boise State alum competing for the MomTok founder’s final rose. While we’re sure our investigative skills aren’t as good as Macyi and Mikayla’s, the internet gave us enough bread crumbs to figure out which one is! Cosmopolitan recently posted a look at the Taylor’s men and there’s a contestant named Doug Mason on the show. They list his hometown as Hailey, Idaho!

While the Instagram account they listed is private we learned A LOT about Doug by clicking through his Linktree. While it lists his interests as “Music, Modeling and More,” it seems like he’s also an aspiring actor. According to the IMDB biography he shared, Doug wasn’t born in Hailey but Idaho was one of the seven states he lived in while his mom was in the military. He and his sister, Michelle, both did competitive sports at Wood River High School.

After graduation, he went to Boise State and was part of the Film and Television Arts program. That nugget was enough for us to track down his old YouTube account that includes his reporter/anchor demo reel from his time in the program. Some of the stories he covered were the opening of “Fancy Albertsons” on Broadway and the Tide Pod Challenge.

He didn’t stick around to land a job at KTVB or another one of Boise’s local TV stations. Instead, he went to San Diego, became an EMT ocean lifeguard and started doing commercial acting, landing a one episode role in NBC’s Magnum P.I. in 2023.

Today, he’s modeling and attempting to launch a music career under the name “Tonedbone.” His single Move Like That has more than 89,000 plays on Spotify.

According to his modeling profile, Doug’s 6’3” and has blue eyes.

Will Taylor fall for another Idaho boy? (Remember, Dakota grew up in Middleton. His family actually owns the Haunted Mansions of Albion.) Is he there for the right reasons? We’ll have to wait and see! Her season of The Bachelorette premieres March 22, 2026.