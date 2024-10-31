Target To Close All Idaho Stores On Same Day

Sometimes going to Target is like an out of body experience.

You walk in there with the best intentions of buying shampoo, laundry detergent and snacks for the kids lunch. The next thing you know? You’ve walked out with over $100 in things that you didn’t know you needed until you walked into the store.

You’ve been shopping at Target for decades and still can’t explain why it happens. Reader’s Digest took a deep dive into the “Target Effect” last year and found that the store’s layout has a lot to do with it. From hitting you with small, but fun cheap items as soon as you walk through the doors to making you walk through the clothing department to get to the things you actually came for, everything is strategically placed.

They’ll even put non-essential items that are loosely related to something essential. For example, you go to buy a plunger…next thing you know you have a bunch of cute decorative towels and soap dishes for your bathroom in your cart. And somehow? You still leave the store feeling good after buying all those things that you don’t need.

Target Quarterly Sales Down Amid Backlash Over Pride Month Products Scott Olson, Getty Images loading...

If you get a serotonin boost from your Target run, be prepared to adjust your plans in November. For one day, all of Idaho’s seven Target stores will be closed.

Target Closing All Stores in Idaho

All Target locations in Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls, Moscow, Nampa and Twin Falls will be closed on Thursday, November 28.

Drawing a blank on the date? Thanksgiving is late this year. November 28 is Thanksgiving. Prior to the pandemic, the retail chain was notorious for starting their Black Friday Sale at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. However, out of concern for the well being of their staff and customers they decided to pull back and stay closed on Thanksgiving in 2020.

Target Corp. Reported A 4 percent increase in second-quarter profits Alex Wong, Getty Images loading...

Virus or no virus, their associates were happy to have the day off to spend with their families for the first time in years. Target CEO, Brian Cornell, was really touched by the positive feedback so when 2021 rolled around, he made the temporary measure permanent. In his letter to the team he said:

You don’t have to wonder whether this is the last Thanksgiving you’ll spend with family and friends for a while, because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won’t ‘get back to’ when the pandemic finally subsides.

Target’s not the only ones sitting Thanksgiving out this year. Two major grocery chains with locations in Idaho will be closed as well. Walmart and Trader Joe’s have already made that call.

Many non-grocery retailers have already made their plans for 2024 as well. Here’s an early look at who’s sitting this Thanksgiving out.

