10 Bad Driving Habits That Could Lead To Big Trouble With Idaho Police

Not long ago, WalletHub released their list of the “Best & Worst Cities to Drive In in 2024.” We couldn’t help but giggle when we saw Boise very, very high on the list.

That list is further proof that you can’t always rely on statistics to make your point. While putting together their list, WalletHub relied on dozens of metrics like the cost of a new car, gas prices, commute times, traffic fatality rates and number of auto-repair shops per capita. Boise did particularly well when it came to low fatality rates, low car theft rates, cheap car insurance premiums and short commute times. On paper, Boise looks like a great place to drive.

In reality, you know that an accident on I-84 during rush hour is likely going to double your commute time. Even when there are no accidents, traffic gets so backed up that the same drive that takes you 25 minutes on the weekend takes anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour after 4:00 p.m.

When you’re frustrated or tired behind the wheel, it’s easy to develop some bad habits that go against what you were taught in drivers ed. After all, the last time you had to take a road skills test was eons ago. Even newer Idahoans aren’t required to pass a street test to get their new license. They just have to skim the driver’s manual enough to pass the written test before they’re handed their temporary license making them an Idahoan.

Unfortunately, if you let those bad habits fester long enough they become hard to break and may lead to you seeing flashing red and blue lights in your rearview mirror. That’s why we’ve put together a little refresher course to help you prevent those little bad habits from turning into big traffic tickets!

