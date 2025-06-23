From Eagle Fun Days to the Wild West Brewfest in Caldwell, the last weekend of June is shaping up to be a busy one. If your weekend plans take you eastbound on I-84 on Sunday, you may need to pack your patience.

About 20 on ramps are expected to be closed and traffic delays are possible. The ramp closures coincide with the 15th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride scheduled for June 29. During the event, approximately 1,200 motorcyclists will ride 55 miles together from High Desert Harley-Davidson in Meridian to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home.

The group is led by a police escort and the affected on ramps will be closed as the ride passes by in order to help keep the group together safely.

While the Idaho Transportation Department hasn’t issued their official press release about the 2025 ride, history tells us that they typically start to slow eastbound traffic in Nampa at Northside before the ride begins. Kickstands Up is scheduled for 10 a.m. and the group is expected to reach Mountain Home around 11:15 a.m.

What Ramps Are Expected to Be Impacted?

ITD normally puts out their press release a few days before the ride, but based on the last fourteen years we expect the following on ramps to be closed as the ride passes by: Garrity Boulevard, Ten Mile Road, Meridian Road, Eagle Road, the I-184 Wye, Cole/Overland Road, Orchard Street, Vista Avenue, Broadway Avenue, Gowen Road, Eisenman Road, East Boise Rest Area, Blacks Creek Road, East Boise Port of Entry, Mayfield Road, Simco Road, I-84B/Old U.S. 30 (Exit 90) and Exit 95 in Mountain Home.

Drivers using surface streets to avoid closures should prepare for congestion. Not only will motorists be using those alternate routes, spectators tend to gather safely on overpass sidewalks to cheer for the motorcyclists as they roll through. It’s a VERY COOL sight to see and will give you goosebumps!

What is the Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride?

The 55 mile ride is a major fundraiser for the Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund and Operation Warmheart. Leading up to the ride, participants are treated to a first-come, first-serve breakfast at High Desert Harley-Davidson, a vintage plane flyover and speeches from several VIPs.

The ride is normally capped at 1,200 participants. If you ride and would like to sign up, tickets were still available as of Monday afternoon.