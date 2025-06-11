Last year, nearly 400,000 Idahoans traveled over the Fourth of July weekend. This year’s Memorial Day travel period shattered previous records, so even with uncertainty about the economy and confusion over REAL ID guidelines, it’s likely the trend will continue.

For some, that means hopping on a plane and leaving Idaho for a few days. With FanExpo Denver scheduled over the holiday weekend, I make no apologies for the small fortune I will spend to meet WWE legend, John Cena, at the event.

Traveling outside the Gem State may not be in the cards for you this year and that’s ok. Depending on how many hours you want to spend on the road, you could make the four-hour road trip to East Idaho to take in the state’s best fireworks display at the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.

The event takes place at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls and features over 18,505 brilliant fireworks launched over the river. It’s so spectacular that it’s been compared to shows in Washington DC, Boston and Philly!

Too far for you? Don’t worry! There are dozens of parades, car shows, fun runs and more happening in the Treasure Valley and its nearby mountain towns. If you’re looking for the bangs and booms, almost every one of the celebrations on this list includes an impressive fireworks display during the holiday weekend.

Author’s Tip: If you’re one of the crazies that likes to wake up early for the Fun Run…go to Melba. Their course is by far one of my favorites in the area! It’s challenging but so much fun.

If you organize or represent an event that we missed, click HERE to send us the 411. I’ll be more than happy to get you added to our 2025 guide!

