What Everyone Floating the Boise River on July 4 Needs to Know

Boise River Float season is underway and for many, floating on the fourth is an annual tradition! If you’re planning on loading up your raft for the six mile trip from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park, there are a few things that are different on July 4th than a typical Tuesday.

That’s because the City of Boise will spend most of the day preparing for their annual fireworks launch and festival at Ann Morrison Park where floaters usually end their adventure. In order to do that efficiently, there will be NO PUBLIC PARKING available at Ann Morrison Park on Tuesday, July 4. If you’re accustomed to leaving a second vehicle at the park, you should plan ahead to utilize the shuttle service between Barber and Ann Morrison Parks.

Because the 4th of July falls on a weekday, the shuttle service and fee parking hours at Barber Park have also been adjusted. Rather than running on the weekday schedule, those services will operate on the weekend schedule. That means that fee parking at Barber Park will start half an hour earlier at 9:30 a.m. and rental services at Boise River Raft & Tube will begin an hour earlier at 10 a.m. Rather than running once an hour, the shuttle at Ann Morrison Park will depart from the takeout area every 20 minutes from noon to 9 p.m. That shuttle costs $3 for a one-way trip.

Floaters are reminded that it is illegal to drink alcohol on the Boise River and within 250 feet of the river. Breaking the rule could result in being cited for an open container violation.

Lifejackets are mandatory for kids 14 and under. If you don’t have one, you may borrow one from the loaner station at Barber Park. Just return it at the kiosk at Ann Morrison Park after you take out.

Remember to inflate your raft BEFORE you arrive at Barber Park or bring a portable air pump. The public air pumps were removed from the park after the 2019 float season. There are no plans to bring them back.

