Boise and the Treasure Valley’s Ultimate 4th of July Guide

It’s like we blinked and 2023 is already half over! Fourth of July weekend is slowly creeping up on us. Whether you plan on spending it here in the Treasure Valley or hitting the road to celebrate one of the beautiful, nearby mountain towns there are plenty of choices.

If you’ve got your heart set on seeing Idaho’s largest 4th of July Fireworks show, you better set aside some time for a four-hour road trip. That honor doesn’t belong to the City of Boise and its fireworks celebration at Ann Morrison Park. McCall’s display over Payette Lake can’t hold a Roman candle to this display either. The largest fireworks show in Idaho is the Melalecua Freedom Celebration at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. They shoot off over 18,000 fireworks that night and it’s been honored as one of the best Fourth of July celebrations in the entire country by USA Today.

They may not be as large, but the displays in the Treasure Valley and mountain towns that are about two hours from here are still impressive! Plus, many of them go beyond just fireworks displays. Some include everything from star-spangled fun runs and car shows, to rubber duck races and pie-baking contests.

Personally, we think that Melba has the most scenic and challenging 4th of July race around. They follow it up with a heck of a parade!

Whether you already know where you’re planning to celebrate, are looking for ways to expand the fun beyond the Fourth or are still exploring options, we hope this guide can help you put together the best long weekend you’ve had in quite some time!

