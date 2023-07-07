Everything You Need to Know Before You Go to Idaho’s Eagle Fun Days

Didn't get your fair share of professional fireworks displays during the long Fourth of July weekend? That's ok! We get to do it all over again this weekend!

While the very early days of Eagle's history date back to the mid-1860s, it didn't become a township until 1904. That happened after a man by the name of Thomas Aikens lead the charge in getting Ada County to agree to build a bridge over the Boise River to connect the north and south sides. Aiken's original motivation for the bridge was a little selfish. He wanted it built so he could connect the properties he owned on opposite sides of the river.

He persuaded voters to vote in favor of the bridge by offering luxury carriage rides to the polls and a free picnic on election day. Its approval led to the construction of a school, grocery store and Odd Fellows Hall. Aikens teamed up the man responsible for the grocery store and hall to sell fifteen acres of property for development. That acreage became the Township of Eagle.

Eagle graduated to incorporate city status within Ada County in February 1971, which means this year the city is celebrating 52 years!

Want to join in the fun? Here's a brief rundown of what to expect!

Friday, July 7

Family Fun Night

Where : Guerber Park, 2200 Hill Rd

: Guerber Park, 2200 Hill Rd When: 5-8 p.m.

5-8 p.m. What: Field games, bounce houses, food trucks and family activities. The fire department will be there with a fire hose to cool you down and there's a dunk tank, too! This is an alcohol-free event.

Eagle Fun Night

Where : Heritage Park, Downtown Eagle

: Heritage Park, Downtown Eagle When: 6-10 p.m.

6-10 p.m. What: Looking for some more adult fun? This celebration has food trucks, beer/wine/seltzer, a surf machine, wacky ball and more. There ARE kids games at this one too.

Fireworks Show

Where: Eagle Island State Park

Eagle Island State Park When : 10:20 p.m.

: 10:20 p.m. What: Professional fireworks show. There are only 1100 parking spots available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Saturday, July 8

Eagle Fun Days 5K/10K Fun Run

Where : Merrill Park, 637 E Shore Dr

: Merrill Park, 637 E Shore Dr When: 10K - 9 a.m., 5K - 9:15 a.m., Awards - approximately 10:30 a.m.

10K - 9 a.m., 5K - 9:15 a.m., Awards - approximately 10:30 a.m. What: Fun run on the Eagle Greenbelt and post-race breakfast

Fun run on the Eagle Greenbelt and post-race breakfast Registration: No race day registration is available. You can register at packet pick-up at the Pulse Running & Fitness Shop between 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday, July 7. Registration includes t-shirt, race bib, timing chip and complimentary breakfast.

Market & Live Music

Where: Downtown Eagle

Downtown Eagle When: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

11 a.m. - 11 p.m. What: The Eagle Market always has something for everyone, whether you're looking for fresh produce, jewelry, décor or something yummy! There's also live music on the Gazebo stage.

Fun Days Car Show

Where: Downtown Eagle

Downtown Eagle When: 12-3 p.m.

12-3 p.m. What: You love classic cars? This is where you can see and take selfies with classic cars! You'll find them just down State Street from the market.

Wet and Wild Parade

Where: Downtown Eagle on State Street from Edgewood Lane to Stierman Way

Downtown Eagle on State Street from Edgewood Lane to Stierman Way When: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. What: Let's be honest, the Friday night fireworks are cool but Saturday's Wet and Wild Parade is the real highlight of Eagle Fun Days! The parade floats are going to soak you (and it's going to feel great on a day that's close to 100º) and you can soak them right back! Bring your arsenal of water toys, water balloons and buckets! The parade has a new route running from Plaza Dr. to Stierman Way.

Cornhole Tournament

Where : Downtown Eagle

: Downtown Eagle When: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. What: The online registration deadline for the tourney has passed, but you're more than welcome to watch the showdown among casual tailgate cornhole enthusiasts and elite cornhole champions! Prizes will be awarded to the champions and runners-up in each division.

TIP Tow Fire Truck Pull

Where: Downtown Eagle

Downtown Eagle When : 7:30 p.m.

: 7:30 p.m. What: Teams of 12 will compete to see who can pull an actual fire engine 100 feet in the fastest time. Civilian teams will compete against first responders teams as part of the fun! Trophies are awarded to the top three teams!

Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed

Where: Merrill Park, 637 E Shore Dr, Eagle

Merrill Park, 637 E Shore Dr, Eagle When: 5-10 p.m.

5-10 p.m. What: If you know, you know. If you don't, we're going to be kind and clue you in HERE! It's a silly event for a great cause, the Idaho Horse Council. Tickets are still on sale HERE.

