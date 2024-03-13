Idaho’s 7 Cities with the Most Expensive Monthly Bills in 2024 Revealed

It’s no secret that living in Idaho, especially in the Boise area, is no longer as affordable as it once was. But all things considered? Idaho’s still one of the more affordable places to live.

We don’t know about you, but there was a point somewhere in the last 10 years when we realized that our paychecks didn’t go quite as far as they used to. When we moved to Boise in 2006, rent for a nice one bedroom, one bathroom apartment behind where Chick-Fil-A is today was $625. Today that same unit is renting for $1250-$1300. Sure, they made some minor improvements like replacing carpet with laminate and installing new appliances but the countertops and cabinetry are still pretty dated. Realizing that apartment now costs DOUBLE what it did is like a punch in the gut.

Doxo Insights is a resource that provides an extremely detailed analysis of how much Americans are spending on monthly bills like the mortgage, rent, auto loans, car insurance, cell phones, health insurance, cable/satellite providers and home security. According to their figures, Idahoans have it pretty good. Even though we’re feeling the pain of the housing market, Idahoans are paying about $1,178 less in monthly bills than the national average.

Idaho ranks #28 on the list of most expensive states to live in. On average $2,028 of Idahoans’ monthly paychecks are basically spent before they even hit your bank account.

Doxo does a similar breakout for 23 cities in Idaho and what shocked us is the fact that Boise was the #19 on the list of the most expensive cities for household expenses in Idaho. On average, Boise residents spend $1982 a month on bills. That’s $1,728 or 6.8% lower than the national average.

Other parts of the Treasure Valley didn’t do quite as well and are paying a significant amount higher than the national average. Which cities are paying the MOST in monthly bills? Here’s how things shook out.

