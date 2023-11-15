They say money can’t buy happiness, but when you’re working long hours and rarely hear the words “thank you” or “you’re doing a good job,” seeing a healthy balance in your bank account can certainly make getting up and going to work a little bit easier.

That said, GoBankingRates did try to pin down how much you need to make in Idaho to be happy. In order to find that number, they looked at a study done by Purdue University. That study looked at the amount of money it takes for someone to reach ideal “life evaluation.” That’s the thoughts you have about your own life when you reflect on it. They also took into account “emotional well-being” or the day-to-day emotional experiences you have. Nationwide, they found that number to be $105,000. OUCH.

But in Idaho? There’s some good news. When GoBanking Rates adjusted the number based on each state’s cost-of-living index, Idaho’s number was lower than the national average. They say that to be happy in Idaho, you need to make $103,845. Not only is that lower than the national average, it’s down $3,360 from 2022.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash loading...

So how much of a reality is making that much money in Boise? According to the latest statistics from the Idaho Department of Labor, there are about 31 career fields with an average salary matching or exceeding that number. That’s about seven more options than a year ago.

Boise’s average wage is $52,935. That’s $5,699 less than what GoBankingRates considers a livable wage for Idaho where you can make ends meet, but still have enough to slide into savings, as well.

So which career fields are making enough to be “happy?” According to the latest set of updates on the Idaho Department of Labor’s website, these are the 20 highest-paying jobs in the Boise area. Some fields didn’t make the top 20 last year. We’ve noted which ones!

