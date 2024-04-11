Something about warmer weather and longer days makes people want to throw open the windows and spend hours deep cleaning and decluttering their homes. We are not those people, but we are people who love the aftermath of people who are!

That aftermath is what we like to call “garage sale season.” April, May and June are full of opportunities to treasure hunt after people with initiative have taken the time to declutter. They’re hoping to make a quick buck and you’re hoping to find some cool stuff at a price you can’t refuse.

463331205 alexeys loading...

There’s some good stuff out there, especially if you have kids that have chosen pricey extracurriculars. Maybe they signed up for the school’s orchestra and they’ve reached the grade level where the school expects them to have their own instrument at home. We were that kid. Our parents weren’t thrilled that we chose the cello.

KEEP READING: Deseret Industries Stores Won't Accept These 17 Items in Idaho or California

By ninth grade, our school had that rule and a good beginner cello can cost anywhere between $1,300 and $2,800. So you can imagine how thrilled they were when they found an old one at a garage sale for $300. Sure, it had some dents and scratches, but that old cello sounded incredible and it may have been one of those higher end instruments in its day. We still have it and we still love it.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

That said, there are some products out there that are like landmines waiting to explode your wallet. Not only are they not a great value, they could be hiding a dangerous safety risk. According to several experts at Bob Vila, Reader’s Digest and Family Handyman these are items that you should NEVER buy at a garage or yard sale.

Get our free mobile app

Pro-tip: If you’re planning your own garage sale or yard sale, you shouldn’t sell these either. They’re some of the least likely items to sell!

9 Items You Should Absolutely NEVER Buy at an Idaho or California Garage Sale According to the experts, these are nine items you should skip even if the price is right! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 11 Items You Should NEVER Buy at an Idaho Dollar Store $1.25 sounds like a great price, but is it a great value for these products? According to several major publications, no. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart