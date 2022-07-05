Boise Hawks Draw Record Sized Crowd Over 4th Of July Weekend

Few things say "America" more than baseball on the 4th of July. Try to think of something more American. I'll wait.

Fans of the Boise Hawks proved that belief true, pulling in record setting attendance from Saturday through Monday this year.

A total of 13,759 fans showed up to watch the Hawks during that span, according to General Manager Mike Van Hise.

That number would be the highest total since they started keeping track of attendance at games.

After the weekend, Hise took to Twitter to thank the Treasure Valley.

You know what they say, if you build it they will come. (okay, I know, in the movie he actually says "he" will come, not "they" but it' become a popular phrase despite being incorrect, so let's just roll with them). Sorry, as we were saying, they always say, if you build it they will come, and the Boise Hawks have put together a great baseball team and people are coming to watch.

The Hawks aren't starting this season as well as last season went. They currently are in fourth in Pioneer League's Southern Division at 13-23, according to the team website.. They've gone 3-7 in their last 10 games.

The team plays their home games at Memorial Stadium in Garden City, just outside of Expo Idaho. Hopefully the crowds can keep coming to games as we have warm sunny weather in the Treasure Valley. Would love to see the Hawks turn it around. We're still in the first half of the season, and in baseball anything is possible.

Speaking of the 4th of July and the Boise Hawks. If you're looking to attend a game with fireworks, check out that schedule below!

2022 Boise Hawks Fireworks Nights The Boise Hawks are looking forward to treating fans to beautiful fireworks shows after the following games in 2022!

Let's Go Hawks!

