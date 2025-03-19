17 Tremendous Boise Area Fairs & Festivals You Can’t Miss in 2025

At this point, Boise’s experienced Fool’s Spring and the Spring of Deception. Even though Mother Nature has been less than cooperative, you’re walking around with some extra pep in your step.

We truly believe that it has everything to do with the fact that sunset is inching toward 8 p.m. quickly! It’s why you find your mind wandering throughout the day. One minute you’re really focused on a project that has a hard deadline.

The next? Your browser is opened to Expedia, Airbnb or TripAdvisor. You’re working out how to optimize long weekends to make the most of your PTO day. Summer travel is on your mind and you’re ready to dive in head first, but planning those trips as someone who lives in the Treasure Valley isn’t always easy.

That’s not necessarily because the Boise Airport is one of the most expensive airports in the country to depart from. It’s because there are so many incredible events happening in Boise and its surrounding communities during the summer months that you’re bound to end up with a case of FOMO while you’re out of town.

It can’t be easy sitting at an airport bar during the layover and scrolling through videos and photos of your friends having the time of their life at Boise Music Festival, Snake River Stampede or the Western Idaho Fair, right?

That’s why we took the initiative to prevent that from happening! We gathered all the dates for the major spring and summer fairs and festivals happening in Boise and the surrounding area so that your vacation doesn’t overlap an event that you were looking forward to!

Take a good look at this year’s schedule, because several MAJOR events have moved to new dates from what you’re used to!

17 Incredible Boise Area Fairs and Festivals You Can't Miss in 2025 As the weather starts to warm up, so do fun events around the Treasure Valley! Mark your calendars and don't miss out on these fun celebrations! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart