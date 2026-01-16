Monday, January 19 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which means many families in the Treasure Valley get to enjoy a three-day weekend! The question is how are YOU making the most of it? If you’re looking for some ideas, here’s a look at what’s happening in the Boise area January 16-18, 2026!

Boise State vs. Colorado State Men’s Basketball

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Boise State men’s basketball team looks to get back on track against Colorado State on Friday, January 16. Tip-off at ExtraMile Arena is at 8:30 p.m. The game’s an orange out and they’ll be giving away free orange t-shirts to the first 7,000 fans through the door. Tickets start as low as $16. MORE.

Skiing and Night Skiing at Bogus Basin

Luke Tokunaga Luke Tokunaga loading...

Bogus Basin is excited to invite you up to the mountain to spend the holiday weekend under the lights. They’ve kicked off limited night skiing and will be spinning Deer Point Express, Morning Star Express, Coach Chairlifts and all three conveyors from open through 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. The public bus service will also be running in Nampa, Meridian, Eagle and Boise Saturday-Monday. A ride is $10 round-trip. MORE.

Western Themed Ice Skating at Indian Creek Plaza

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Indian Creek Plaza wants you to dust off your boots and your skates for Western Night on the Ice Ribbon this Friday. In addition to a soundtrack of the biggest country hits, they’ll be teaching line dances and roping tricks from a rodeo expert. If you come dressed for the theme, your skate rental is free. You just pay admission. Those dressed up will also have a chance to enter to win a season pass for the 2026-2027 skate session. MORE.

Last Chance to Enjoy Scentsy Commons Lights

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

If you didn’t have a chance to walk through the Scentsy Commons lights over the holidays, time is running out. This is the final weekend for their famous light tunnel and 75-foot tree. The very last night of the lights will be Monday, January 19.

Frozen II Sing-A-Long with the Meridian Library District

Walt Disney Pictures Walt Disney Pictures loading...

The Meridian Library District invites the family to enjoy a sing-a-long screening of Frozen II on Sunday afternoon. They’ll be showing it on the new big screen at the Pinnacle branch. Families are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters and bring blankets and pillows to get comfy on. The library will also be serving free popcorn and the screening starts at 1:30 p.m. MORE.