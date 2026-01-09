High-five! You survived the first full work week of 2026. Now it’s time to shut the laptop and have some fun with your friends and family. Here’s a look at some fun events happening around the Treasure Valley the weekend of January 9-11, 2026.

Disney Night at Indian Creek Plaza

Indian Creek Plaza’s Ice Ribbon is kicking off five weeks of Friday night themed skate nights this week! This week’s theme is “Disney Night.” Kids and Disney adults alike will have the opportunity to skate along to a Disney themed playlist, watch a preview of Vision Charter School’s Descendants the Musical and snap photos with Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Anyone who dresses up for the theme will get FREE skate rental and can enter a drawing for a FREE season pass for the 2026-2027 season. The Disney-themed session runs from 5-9 p.m. MORE

Jayden DeLuca Weekend and Jersey Auction with the Idaho Steelheads

It’s Jayden DeLuca Foundation week at Idaho Central Arena as the Idaho Steelheads face the Greensboro Gargoyles. They will be in action Friday and Saturday night with puck drop at 7:10 p.m. Fans can bid on the game worn jerseys with proceeds benefitting JDF which supports children and families affected by pediatric heart conditions. MORE

Gebert-Arbaugh Polar Bear Challenge

There’s still time for you to get in on the chilly fun at the Gebert-Arbaugh Polar Bear Challenge on Saturday, January 10. The annual cold plunge at Lucky Peak benefits Make-A-Wish Idaho. Participant fundraising efforts help make dreams come true for Idaho kids facing critical illnesses and organizers hope to raise enough to grant 14 wishes. After drying off, you’re invited to stay for warm beverages, music and more. On-site registration at Spring Shores Marina starts at 10 a.m. The plunge itself is at 11 a.m. MORE

Boise State Men’s Basketball vs Utah State

The Boise State men’s basketball looks to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss to Grand Canyon University as they face Utah State. They’ll be in action at ExtraMile Arena Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available and start as low as $15.90. MORE

Tim Allen at the Morrison Center

The man behind Tim “the Tool Man” Taylor, Buzz Lightyear and Santa is bringing his brand-new stand-up show to the Morrison Center on Saturday, January 10. If you’re late to the party, but want to see the TV dad who raised you, there were a handful of single seats left as of Friday afternoon. MORE