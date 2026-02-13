Love is in the air and so are your plans for Valentine's Day/President's Day weekend! Here are five fun events happening this weekend around Boise!

Fire & Ice Festival at Indian Creek Plaza

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

It’s the final weekend of ice skating at Indian Creek Plaza’s ice ribbon and they’re going out in a big way! Friday night is the first ever Fire & Ice Festival featuring fire dancers, an epic live ice-carving exhibition from Creative Ice Design and a vinyl-only DJ spinning the soundtrack from the ICCU Main Stage. You’re invited to stick around for ice cornhole after the ice artists make the cornhole boards during their demo. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. MORE

Boise State vs UNLV at ExtraMile Arena

Candice Ward, Getty Images Candice Ward, Getty Images loading...

Boise State’s basketball season is starting to wind down. The Broncos only have four home games left this season and one of them is Friday, February 13! It’s a conference showdown with UNLV at ExtraMile Arena. Tickets are still available for as low as $16. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. MORE

Hearts Across the Valley Love Run at Ann Morrison Park

warrengoldswain warrengoldswain loading...

The Treasure Valley YMCA invites you to lace up for their first ever Hearts Across the Valley Love Run at Ann Morrison Park on Valentine’s Day! Dress up in your reds, pinks and best Valentine’s Day outfits and take on the 5K or 1-mile course. The 1-mile race begins Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by the 5K at 10:15 a.m. MORE

Valentine’s Day Tasting Events on the Sunnyslope

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Many of the wineries on Caldwell’s Sunnyslope Wine Trail are celebrating Valentine’s Day with delicious pairings! A few of the events you can drop into include a wine and cheesecake pairing at Ste. Chapelle, a cheese and chocolate pairing at Kindred Vineyards and a blind tasting at Hat Ranch, where if you correctly guess all three wines you can win prizes! MORE

The Greatest Showman Sing-Along at Meridian Library District Pinnacle Branch

Twentieth Century Fox Twentieth Century Fox loading...

If The Greatest Showman is your favorite feel-good soundtrack, the Meridian Library District invites you to sing your hearts out at their next Sing-Along Cinema afternoon. They’ll be showing the movie at their Pinnacle branch Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and bring blankets and pillows to get comfy. The library will be serving free popcorn. MORE