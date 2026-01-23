After a very gray and cold week, the sun is actually expected to shine over the Treasure Valley this weekend! Soak it in as you enjoy these fun activities happening around the Boise area January 23-25, 2026!

Superhero Skate Night + Silent Disco at Indian Creek Plaza

It’s a jam packed weekend at Indian Creek Plaza! Friday night is the ice ribbon’s “Superhero Night” where you can skate to epic soundtracks, take advantage of heroic photo-ops and be part of activities designed for heroes of all ages. Then on Saturday night, the rink is hosting a Silent Disco from 5-10 p.m. Each of the two-hour sessions features two DJs that you can jump back and forth between. MORE.

The Taylor Party at The Knitting Factory

If you’re a Swiftie who doesn’t mind staying up late, you’ve got the opportunity to relive the magic of the Eras Tour this Friday night at the Knitting Factory. The venue is hosting another Taylor Party which is the original Taylor Swift inspired dance party. While it’s not required, many attendees pick out their perfect Eras outfit to wear while they shake it off and exchange friendship bracelets with other Swifties. Tickets are still available. This is a 21+ event. MORE.

Idaho Steelheads vs Allen Americans at Idaho Central Arena

The Idaho Steelheads are back in action after the ECHL All-Star break and that means it’s hockey night in Boise both Friday and Saturday nights. The Steelies face off against the Allen Americans at Idaho Central Arena this weekend. Puck drops at 7:10 p.m. MORE.

Canyon County Kids Expo at the Ford Idaho Center

And finally, the biggest kids party in town is happening tomorrow at the Ford Idaho Center from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Canyon County Kids Expo includes a chance to visit with Chase and Skye from Paw Patrol, live entertainment including dance performances, karate demonstrations and magic shows, nearly 100 interactive booths and jumpy toys. You can buy tickets in advance online or at the door. MORE.

Boise State Men’s Basketball vs Air Force at ExtraMile Arena

The basketball Broncos are hoping to extend their win streak to three as they face Air Force on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff at ExtraMile Arena is at 2 p.m. Tickets for the game start as low as $16. MORE.