If you’re one of the people who felt like January was a year long, it’s almost over! The Treasure Valley (and McCall) is sending January off with another packed weekend of events.

McCall Winter Carnival 2026

It may not be in Boise, but it’s well worth the drive! McCall Winter Carnival is returning to its original 10-day format and begins on Friday, January 30. Bring your comfiest pair of boots, because there are 25 ice sculptures to track down this year along with four photo-ops at Brundage, Flying S Title & Escrow, Frenchies on Third and the Connector Cache McCall Guns & Archery. The first weekend includes the kids’ Torchlight Parade, a hockey showdown between the Broncos and Vandals on Friday and Saturday, welcome fireworks and Grand Bingo. MORE

PBR at Ford Idaho Center

Get ready for an adrenaline rush, Nampa! The PBR is back in town for two nights of bull riding action at the Ford Idaho Center. The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is your chance to see rising talents and established superstars going head to head with bucking bulls. There are still tickets available for Friday and Saturday night. MORE

Front Street Fights at Idaho Central Arena

You only get four chances a year to catch MMA fights at the Idaho Central Arena so don’t let your first chance to check out Front Street Fights in 2026 pass you by! Front Street Fights 34 is happening Friday, January 30. Tickets are still available. MORE

Taylor Swift Night at Boise Public Library (Hillcrest)

Didn’t get to shake it off at the Taylor Party last weekend? The Boise Public Library is giving Swifties a do over on Friday. They’re hosting an all ages Taylor Swift night at the Hillcrest branch from 5-7 p.m. Taylor-themed outfits are encouraged. The library staff has themed snacks, crafts, karaoke and dancing planned. MORE

Teen Take-Over at Indian Creek Plaza

Fright night is Teen Take-Over Night at Indian Creek Plaza. The ice ribbon will be blasting songs teens love from the surround sound speakers and mom can't tell them to turn it down. They invited local teens to decorate the main stage where attendees can play interactive board games, do fun activities and dance when they’re not on the ice. Teens 13-18 skate for just $10 with proper ID. MORE

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Morrison Center

We had the chance to see Moulin Rouge! The Musical on opening night and can say with absolute certainty that this is one Broadway in Boise show that you can’t miss. Yes, it’s the story of Christian and Satine that you know from Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 box office smash, but it’s told using some of the most loved pop songs from the 80s to now. There are five performances left, including 1:00 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Don’t wait to grab tickets. There’s only a handful left! MORE