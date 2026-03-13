Spring break is upon us! If you’re looking for some events to get it kickstarted, here are five fun events happening in the Treasure Valley March 13-15.

Monster Jam at the Ford Idaho Center

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If you’re looking for something that’ll make the kids’ jaw drop, things are about to get loud and muddy at the Ford Idaho Center. Monster Jam is bringing their massive monster trucks to town Friday-Sunday. There are shows Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at noon and 6 p.m. and Sunday at noon. Tickets are still available for every day this weekend, but the best availability is the Saturday 6 p.m. show. MORE

53rd Annual Boise Roadster Show at Expo Idaho

One of Boise’s most iconic car shows is back this weekend at Expo Idaho. The 53rd Annual Boise Roadster Show will fill all three expo buildings with hot rods, radical customs, wicked street machines, hot trucks, boats, classics, motorcycles and more. In addition to the cars, Chip Foose from the Overhaulin’ will be doing a meet and greet on Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The show opens at noon on Friday and runs through Sunday. MORE

YMCA St. Patrick’s Day Run at Julia Davis Park

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Trade your pot of gold for running shoes and lace up for the YMCA St. Patrick’s Day Run. The one mile Leprechaun Loop, 5K and 5 mile runs all start from Julia Davis Park. Put together your best green outfit, show off your shamrock swagger and grab your medal as you cross the finish line. MORE

Food Truck Rally Goes to the Dogs at Lloyd Square Park

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If you love food trucks and dogs, you need to be at Lloyd Square Park on Saturday. They’re hosting a food truck rally with A3 Catering Caribbean, Coned Pizza, Darjeeling Momo, Holy Oly O’s (our favorite mini doughnuts,) The BBQ Guy and more. In addition to the food trucks, there’s entertainment and vendors. Some of the entertainment includes Irish dancing, perfect for St. Patty’s Day weekend. Proceeds benefit improvements at Nampa’s Amity Dog Park and maintenance at Nampa’s Huckleberry Dog Park. MORE

Caldwell Police Pipes & Drums Tour

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St. Patrick’s Day might not be until Tuesday, but you’ll hear a little Irish spirit around the 2C this weekend. The Caldwell Police Pipes & Drums will be playing throughout Caldwell from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday. Their performance stops include McCleary’s, Indian Creek Steakhouse, Grit 2C, The White Horse and Roots & Company. You can see the full schedule for both Saturday and St. Patrick’s Day on the police department’s Facebook page. MORE