Is there a blank space on your calendar this weekend? Not for long! Here's a look at some fun, family-friendly holiday events happening December 12-14!

Children’s Winterland Festival at Meridian Homecourt

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

If you didn’t get a chance to visit with Santa at the Meridian Winter Lights parade last week, you can this Saturday at the city’s Children’s Winterland Festival at Meridian Homecourt. Kids are invited to stick around afterward to make creative Christmas crafts and play holiday games. This is a completely free event that runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. MORE

11th Annual Christmas at the Library in Nampa

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Carolers, tubas, a handbell choir. It’ll be anything but a “Silent Night” at the Nampa Public Library’s 11th Annual Christmas at the Library. Families are invited to decorate ornaments, make Christmas crafts and enjoy live performances in the multipurpose rooms on Saturday from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there to visit with kids from 12-2 p.m. MORE

JUMP Turns 10 in Downtown Boise

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Did you know that JUMP turns 10 this year? They’re celebrating with a free Dr. Seuss themed open house Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Enjoy Who-la-hooping in the MOVE Studio, a pop-up Happiness Hour with a DJ, food, drinks, cupcakes and more. You can even make your own hat! MORE

Ballet Idaho’s The Nutcracker at The Morrison Center

If seeing Ballet Idaho’s production of The Nutcracker is an annual tradition, it’s your first chance to escape to the Land of Sweets with Clara this weekend at the Morrison Center. There are two performances on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and one on Sunday at noon. MORE

The Polar Express at The Egyptian Theater

All aboard! The 2004 classic The Polar Express rolls into The Egyptian Theater on Sunday morning and you’ll fall in love with it all over again as you watch your kids light up watching the journey to the North Pole on the big screen. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the movie starts at 11 a.m. MORE

Scheels Hot Chocolate with Santa’s Reindeer

JellisV JellisV loading...

Scheels is hosting a really fun way to wrap up your weekend. On Sunday afternoon, the whole family is invited to celebrate the magic of the holiday season and visit Santa’s reindeer. Yes, kids will get to meet live reindeer and enjoy free hot cocoa. They’ll even get to take home some fun toys while supplies last. It’s a free event happening from 4:30-6:30 p.m. MORE