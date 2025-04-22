Idaho’s signature late sunsets are one of the best parts of summer in the state. They mean that just about anytime is the right time for firing up the grill and inviting friends over for a cookout.

At one point, my husband was a LEGEND at our old apartment complex. When we invited friends over to swim, he always went BIG at the grill. We’re talking about grilling up not just enough food for our friends, but enough to feed pretty much any neighbor who wandered down to the pool deck while we were there. If it looked like we were running low, he’d make a trip across the street to Albertsons to make sure everyone left with a full stomach.

It wasn’t just the amount of food he served that made him a legend, it was what he was serving too. I can’t remember what inspired him to do it for the first time, but his signature dish became bacon wrapped hotdogs and the neighbors figured it out rather quickly.

With Memorial Day quickly approaching, it won’t be long before you’re grilling up hamburgers, hot dogs, steaks and ribs for YOUR crew. You like making a big variety so that there’s something to satisfy everyone’s appetite.

However, there are certain meats that SHOULDN’T satisfy anyone because they’re illegal to grill in Idaho and across the United States.

Chowhound put together a list of meats that, at one point, Americans ate but are now prohibited under federal laws. To be honest? Not many of these sound appetizing, so no big loss.

8 Meats That Are Illegal to BBQ in Idaho Listen, not that we think you’d ever actually want to throw any of these on the grill—but if you did, just know you'd be breaking the law and could face some serious fines or even jail time. Here are 8 meats that are illegal to have or possess at your BBQs in Idaho and most states in the nation. Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge