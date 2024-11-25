When Do Boise’s Most Popular Grocery Stores Close on Thanksgiving? 2024 Hours Posted

When we stopped into a Boise Albertsons on Sunday, November 24, the staff was still smiling but you could tell by the look in their eyes that it had been one busy weekend. Our fellow shoppers had a similar glazed over look on their faces! It was clear what the mission was over the weekend.

Buy EVERYTHING you need for the Thanksgiving feast and don’t forget anything. With a to-do list as long as a CVS receipt, the last thing you want to do is have to make a last minute run back to the grocery store to buy the poultry seasoning, French fried onions or wine that you forgot. However, should you realize you did forget something there’s no need to panic.

READ MORE: 25 Boise Area Stores Confirm They'll be Closed for Thanksgiving 2024

Most grocery stores in the Boise area are open on Thanksgiving, but many of them are operating on special hours so you don’t want to wait too late in the day on Thursday to go pick up that missing item. Here’s a look at who’s open, who’s closed and their business hours for Thanksgiving 2024.

Walmart

Business Signage Bruce Bennett, Getty Images loading...

We know that the appeal of Walmart over the holiday weekend is big sales and cheap electronics, but Walmart’s more than just a big box store. For many Boise area families, it’s their primary grocery store. If you happen to fall in that category, hopefully there’s another grocery brand nearby. Walmart is one of the two major grocery brands in our area that will be closed all day on Thursday, November 28.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe's Open New Store In Miami Area Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

Trader Joe’s is the other brand that sits Thanksgiving out. Both their stores in Downtown Boise and Meridian will be closed all day on Thanksgiving Day.

Grocery Outlet

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Grocery Outlet hours vary by location. The location on Overland in Boise is open from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The new location on Ten Mile in Meridian will be open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Caldwell confirmed they’ll be closed this year. The Meridian location on Eagle Road is also closed in 2024, as is the Nampa location.

Albertsons

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Your neighborhood Albertsons will open at the same time it does on any given Thursday, but will close at 4 p.m.

Fred Meyer

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

If you’re really itching to do more than grocery shop, then you can do that most of the day at Fred Meyer. According to their website, Fred Meyer will open at their normal time and close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

WinCo

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Normally, Winco is there for you 24/7 but Thanksgiving Day is one of the exceptions. WinCo locations will close at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. To give their team enough time to make sure they get you checked out and wrap up their closing procedures, they highly recommend arriving no later than 2 p.m.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market Inc. Mario Tama, Getty Images loading...

The one and only Whole Foods location is opening early on Thanksgiving Day. They’ll be open 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

KEEP READING: 25 Stores Confirm 24-Hour Shopping Blackout For Idaho Customers Gallery Credit: Marco