Two of America’s 50 Biggest Retailers Are Surprisingly Based in Idaho

With Idaho’s population continuing to climb, it’s no surprise that the Gem State has attracted more retail brands hoping to make a splash.

The National Retail Federation recently updated its list of the biggest retail brands in the United States based on how much revenue they generated from sales. One of the things that immediately stood out to us was the fact that a number of stuffing retailers who are closing or rumored to be closing a number of stores now placed within the Top 100.

Monthly Retail Sales Drop For Second Month In Row

For example, Shell ranks #97 but has revealed plans to close about 1,000 of their fuel stations. Big Lots popped in at #91, but will be closing most of their stores in Idaho and across the country this spring. JC Penney is at #63. They announced plans to close eight locations by the middle of 2025, including the one at Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck. You’ll see Macy’s and Kohls both in the Top 30. Macy’s is closing 66 stores, including one in Coeur d’Alene, while Kohl’s is closing 27, including the location at Boise Towne Square Mall.

It was a trend that continued through the Top 50. 15 of the retailers in that tier of the rankings had fewer physical locations than they did a year ago. Rite-Aid had the biggest year-over-year decrease in number of stores, reducing their locations by just over 24%

14 of the retailers saw their sales figures go backward, too. Despite that…these brands are still bringing in billions and billions of dollars. That’s why it’s cool to see two Idaho companies on the list.

Which Idaho Brands Made This Year's Top 50?

Grocery Prices Reflect Rising Cost Of Living In UK

Both Idaho-based Winco and Albertsons made the Top 50, with one of them ranking impressively high on the list. Winco reported a 5.4% increase in their sales and increased their number of locations. Albertsons saw 2.2% growth in sales, but closed two of their locations between the last set of ranking and when this list was published.

So where did they rank? Take a look for yourself!