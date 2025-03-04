ALERT: Dangerous and Highly Contagious Illness Leads to Death in Idaho

💊 YTD, Idaho has recorded more than five and a half times the number of cases than during the same period in 2024

💊 Central District Health confirms current outbreak has claimed first life

💊 Getting treatment early can help lesson symptoms, reduce how long you're contagious

It’s wild to think that it was this time just five years ago that Idahoans were sitting back, watching COVID-19 headlines develop all over television news broadcasts and social media. While the first US case of the illness was confirmed in the Pacific Northwest, somehow Idaho was one of the last states to confirm a positive case.

COVID-19 didn’t arrive in Idaho until March 13, 2020 but that didn’t stop Idahoans from hearing about the incredibly contagious nature of the disease nearly day in and day out since a man in Washington State tested positive mid-January.

Flashforward five years? There’s another highly contagious and serious respiratory disease affecting Idaho that’s been labeled an “ongoing outbreak” since January 2024. According to the latest numbers from the CDC, there have been 129 cases of pertussis reported in Idaho so far in 2025. That’s more than five and half times the number of cases reported in the same time frame in 2024.

Pertussis Outbreak Leads to First Death in Idaho

Central District Health recently confirmed that the first Idahoan to die from the illness during the current outbreak, passed away at the end of February. We don’t know much about that person other than the fact that they were an adult whose cause of death was labeled as pertussis. They do note that other health factors may have contributed as well, but this is an appropriate time to recap what the illness is and what makes it so dangerous.

What is Pertussis?

The CDC explains that pertussis, which is commonly called “whooping cough” is bacterial respiratory infection where the bacteria releases poisons that damage the lining of the upper respiratory system, resulting in swelling. It’s easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes.

Patients may be contagious for up to two weeks and it could take anywhere from 5-10 days and three weeks after being exposed to the bacteria for symptoms to develop.

What Are the Symptoms of Pertussis?

The CDC reveals that early symptoms might mimic the common cold: runny or stuffed-up nose, low-grade fever, occasional coughing. However, within 7-14 days those symptoms could progress to far worse things like:

Violent coughing fits

Vomiting during or after a coughing fit

Feeling exhausted following a coughing fit

Difficulty breathing

Disrupted sleep

Fracturing a rib during a coughing fit

Patients, if they haven’t already, are urged to seek immediate medical attention at this point. Those coughing fits could linger or get worse for 1-10 weeks. Recovery could take two-three weeks, during which you may be more susceptible to other respiratory infections.

How is Pertussis Treated?

Since pertussis is caused by a bacteria, antibiotics are the normal go to. If taken before coughing fits begin, they can lessen how serious your symptoms become and how long you’re contagious. If you wait more than three weeks to start them, they won’t be helpful.

Doctors will often provide “preventative antibiotics” to patients who suspect that they may have been exposed.

Those who have gotten DTaP or Tdap vaccines are at lower risk and may have less severe symptoms if they come in contact with the bacteria.