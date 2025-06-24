While the first weekend of summer may have been unseasonably cool in Idaho, temperatures are starting to climb back toward the triple digits. That could mean bad news for Idahoans who rely on certain medications.

Triple Digit Temperatures on the Way for Boise

With the high temperature only reaching 67º on June 21, concert goers just experienced the coolest Boise Music Festival in the event’s history. I don’t know about you, but I was much happier throwing on a hoodie to keep warm toward the end of the concert than I was sweating through everything in 2024.

But those comfortable conditions won’t last long. At press time, we’re looking at temperatures climbing back into the triple digits by the end of June. That kind of heat doesn’t just make outdoor plans a bit uncomfortable, it can be downright dangerous if you’re not familiar with common signs of heat-related illness.

Signs of Heat-Related Illness

As a runner, I’ve experienced my fair share of heat related issues while competing. While trying to defend my 3200 District title, I collapsed at the finish line. One trip to the ER later, I was diagnosed with heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Terrified of it happening again, I over hydrated the day of our first cross country meet the following summer. This time, I managed to wash most of the salt out of my system. Guess what happened? I collapsed…again.

Be smarter than me. Get familiar with these symptoms and seek help when you start to experience them, as heat exhaustion could progress to heat stroke and become life threatening.

Medications That May Increase Risk of Heat-Related Illness

The CDC has a page put together to help patients on certain medications understand how that medication may affect them on a hot day. Some may interfere with your body’s natural ability to cool itself or balance fluids. Others may increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun.

While this list may not be fully comprehensive, it’s a good place to start to see if the medications you take may elevate your risk of developing a heat-related illness. This list was assembled with information from the CDC.

Cardiovascular Medications/Antihypertensives could lead to electrolyte imbalances, dehydration, risk of fainting and falls, decreased thirst or a decrease in sweating.

Diuretics

Beta Blockers

Calcium Channel Blocker

ACE Inhibitors

ARBs

ARNIs

Psychiatric Medications could lead to electrolyte imbalance, increased risk of fainting and falls, increase or decrease in sweating and impaired body temperature.

Mood Stabilizers

Antipsychotics

SSRIs (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors)

SNRIs (Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors)

TCAs (Tricyclic Antidepressants)

Analgesics can lead to kidney or liver injuries if you become dehydrated.

NSAIDs

Aspirin

Acetaminophen

Other drugs that may lead to injury risk with dehydration, increased body temperature, excessive sweating, increased urination or impaired heat perception include

Antibiotics

Antiretrovirals

Thyroid Replacement

Stimulants

Hallucinogens

Alcohol

If taking any medications, it’s always a good idea to ask your provider how it may be affected by hot, summer temperatures.