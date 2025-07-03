Massive Bacon Recall Affecting Idaho Grocery Stores
Idahoans love their bacon. Whether it’s with eggs, on their burgers or straight out of the pan, it’s a crowd pleaser. However, Idahoans are urged to check the label on bacon they recently purchased to make sure it’s not linked to a serious illness.
On July 2, Kraft Heinz Foods Company issued a recall of more than 367,000 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon after discovering that it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. According to the recall notice shared by the USDA the possible contamination showed up during laboratory testing. The bacon was distributed nationwide.
While no illnesses have been reported yet, the company is taking a better safe than sorry approach and will pull the product from shelves. While that will keep you from purchasing the affected bacon, there is a chance that the product is already in your home. Here’s a look at the affected products:
Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original - 12 oz
- UPC 071871548601
- Use By Dates Ranging: 18 Jul 2025 to 02 Aug 2025
Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon 36 oz (3-12 oz packs)
- UPC 071871548748
- Use By Dates Ranging: 23 Jul 2025 to 04 Sep 2025
Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original 4-12 Oz (48 oz)
- UPC 071871548793
- Use By Dates Ranging: 18 Jul 2025 to 04 Sep 2025
What Should I Do With My Recalled Bacon?
No one likes throwing food they spent money on in the trash, but the recall notice says that anyone who has this product in their refrigerators or freezers should throw them away or return them to the store they bought them from.
How Dangerous is Listeria monocytogenes?
The CDC reports that an estimated 1,600 people a year contract Listeriosis after coming in contact with the bacteria. About 260 of those cases are fatal. It’s most dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, adults 65 and older and those with weakened immune systems.
Those with a Listeriosis infection may experience:
- Fever
- Flu-like symptoms
- Muscle Aches
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Stiff Neck
- Confusion
- Loss of Balance
- Seizures
- Diarrhea
- Vomiting
Listeriosis can also lead to miscarriage, stillbirth or premature delivery in pregnant patients.
