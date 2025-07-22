Typically, when someone is thinking about booking a beach vacation they’re picturing somewhere scenic along the ocean.

Oregon Coast destinations like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Lincoln City and Newport are always popular because they’re within a day’s drive for many Idahoans. Some Idahoans will splurge on a flight to soak up the sun in SoCal, as Los Angeles continues to be one of the most traveled routes from the Boise Airport.

Since Idaho doesn’t have oceanfront resorts, we’re often overlooked as a beach vacation destination, but there’s one breathtaking lakeside beach in the state that proves that you don’t need to go to the coast to enjoy a slice of summer paradise! In fact, it made a very well known travel site’s list of the “15 Best Lake Beaches in the USA.”

Scroll through Fodor’s Travel’s list and you’ll find North Beach at Bear Lake State Park at #8.

Bear Lake itself is an impressive 20 miles long and eight miles wide. The lake, which Idaho shares with Utah, has been a longtime favorite for families and a new hot spot for social media influencers and drone pilots. Why?

Bear Lake has a very unique feature that makes the freshwater lake look like crystal clear, turquoise blue water that you’d find in the Caribbean. There are microscopic pieces of limestone in the water that reflect the water’s natural blue color back to the surface.

With the lake being so large, there are plenty of beaches to relax and enjoy its beauty from, so why did Fodor’s choose North Beach on the Idaho side? In putting North Beach on the list, they said:

Bear Lake’s North Beach has been arguably named the best beach on the lake by those who frequent its sandy shores. This beach covers two miles of coastline and is an enormously popular swimming area in the summer months. There are plenty of quiet spots to plant a chair, soak up the sun, and enjoy the peaceful scenery of this idyllic green-blue-hued slice of lakeside paradise.

What to Know Before You Go

Bear Lake wasn’t exactly a big secret before making the Fodor’s list but every time that an Idaho tourist attraction is featured by a national media outlet, there’s a spike in out of state visitors. That’s why Idaho Parks & Recreation reminds you that the beach often reaches capacity during peak summer days.

They recommend purchasing a parking day pass before you visit, which you can reserve up to nine months before your visit. It is different from the Idaho Parks Passport you may purchase when you renew your vehicle registration. It’s an optional service that helps Bear Lake State Park officials minimize the number of people they have to turn away on a busy day.