If I were to ask you to name some of Idaho’s best upscale restaurants, what destinations come to mind? It sort of depends what part of the state you live in.

If you’re in Boise, Chandlers might come to mind. If you’re just returning from a weekend getaway in McCall, you may think of The Narrows or Rupert’s. Should this article find you in North Idaho, you may throw Beverly’s into the mix. Honestly, you could make a case for any of these restaurants to be a contender, but there’s something about them you may have overlooked.

These restaurants are so deeply woven into the communities that they call home that most people forget that they’re actually part of hotels! Chandlers? Hotel 43. The Narrows? Shore Lodge. Rupert’s? Hotel McCall. Beverly’s? The Coeur d’Alene Resort.

That’s why they’re not just popular destinations for locals to plan a romantic date night, they’re also favorites of travelers who come to visit Idaho for business or pleasure.

Lovefood Names the Best Hotel Restaurants in America

When I stumbled across a list that Lovefood put together honoring “The Best Hotel Restaurant in Every State,” I expected one of the destinations we listed above to earn Idaho’s top spot. Maybe I was biased based on my personal dining experiences at those restaurants. It’s hard not to want Beverly’s to take the top spot after they surprised me with this awesome dessert for our anniversary a few years ago.

But…I was wrong! None of those destinations ranked as Idaho’s best hotel restaurant. Instead, Lovefood gave the honor to The Grill at Knob Hill Inn. According to their website, the restaurant is owned by locals Bob and Jolie Dunn, who were previously involved with Warm Springs Ranch Restaurant and The Bigwood Grill in the Sun Valley area.

They pride themselves on serving a menu featuring Northwest cuisine, which is why some of the most popular items include Idaho Ruby Rainbow Trout, prime steaks, local lamb and wild game.

In choosing The Grill at Knob Hill Inn Lovefood said:

Knob Hill Inn is the Sun Valley’s answer to a European ski chalet, with its wooden balconies, crackling fires, and homely guest rooms. This cozy feel extends to The Grill, the hotel’s 'exceptional' on-site restaurant, where diners are treated to plates of American Northwestern–style cuisine, guided by the produce of the Rocky Mountains. From grilled local rainbow trout to 45-day aged prime beef rib, expect big-hearted food, cooked and presented with care.

At press time the restaurant is closed for “Spring Sprucing” but plans to reopen for their summer season on Friday, May 9.