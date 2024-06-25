One of America’s Best Lakeside Hotels is Located in a Small Idaho Town

When you live in Idaho, trying to pick the perfect date to take your summer vacation can be challenging. From Boise Music Festival and the Western Idaho Fair to the Caldwell Night Rodeo and Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, there are so many signature events that you don’t want to be out of town for!

Or, if you’re anything like us, you can only stand being away from home before your mind starts wandering to thoughts like “is my pet ok with the sitter” or “will my key fob work when I get back to the office.” While the latter is probably a big sign that you need to unplug, we understand if all you're looking for is a long weekend, somewhere that’s far enough away to relax but not so far that it's giving you anxiety, you’re in luck!

READ MORE: A Surprising Idaho Restaurant Was Named One of the 50 Most Beautiful in America

According to U.S. News & World Report, one of America’s best lakeside hotels is basically in our backyard! In order to rank their hotels they look at several things. They know that their site is best suited to show travelers the absolute best hotels and resorts in the world, so to be considered these destinations need to receive 4, 4.5 or 5-star “hotel class” ratings. They also need to have at least 20 guest rooms.

Facebook/Shore Lodge - McCall, Idaho Facebook/Shore Lodge - McCall, Idaho loading...

From there, they rank hotels that match that criteria based on awards they get from respected travel industry experts, their hotel glass and guest ratings. The top 25% of the hotels on that list get their “Gold Badge” and sure enough, the Idaho hotel that came in #11 on their lists of the best lake hotels in America got that badge.

McCall’s Shore Lodge Among America’s Best Lakeside Hotels

When you think of luxury by the lake in the Gem State, two properties come to mine. The Coeur d’Alene Resort and Shore Lodge. Shore Lodge edged out The Couer d’Alene after receiving gold badges for both “Best USA Hotels” and “Best USA Resorts.”

Facebook/Shore Lodge - McCall, Idaho Facebook/Shore Lodge - McCall, Idaho loading...

Access to the Whitetail Club’s golf course and highly rated “The Cove” spa are what really impressed U.S. News & World Report. They also loved that Shore Lodge gives their guests access to paddleboards and kayaks at their own mini marina.

Facebook/Shore Lodge - McCall, Idaho Facebook/Shore Lodge - McCall, Idaho loading...

When it comes to dining? If you’re something for a little more relaxed The Cutwater on Payette Lake or the pool bar and grill are great options. If you’re thinking a little more glitz and glam for a date night? The Narrows, Shore Lodge’s steakhouse, was named the most beautiful restaurant in Idaho.

Facebook/Shore Lodge - McCall, Idaho Facebook/Shore Lodge - McCall, Idaho loading...

Since it’s a luxury hotel, Shore Lodge might not be the most affordable option during McCall’s busiest seasons but we think that if you can afford to visit at least once during the off season, Shore Lodge should be on your bucket list. This author and her husband did exactly that in 2021 and were not just impressed by the hospitality, food and room itself…but the complimentary smores and free game room, too!

Facebook/Shore Lodge - McCall, Idaho Facebook/Shore Lodge - McCall, Idaho loading...

The only negative U.S. News & World Report listed was that Shore Lodge is more than 100 miles from the nearest city. That’s obviously Boise. And being nowhere near a big city, other than Boise, is something that most Idahoans are totally used to!

KEEP READING: 20 Amazing Photos of Boise Hotels From 1910-1980s Over the past few years, Boise's experienced what they've called a "room boom." Do you like the new hotels or do you miss some of these vintage ones that used to call Downtown Boise and the surrounding area home? Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

LOOK: Inside McDonald's Failed Restaurant-Themed Hotel McDonald's launched its Golden Arch Hotel concept with a pair of locations in Switzerland in 2001. Rooms included arches over the headboards and showers that were visible from the bedroom. Both locations closed less than two years after they opened. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll