5 Amazing Movies You Didn’t Know Were Shot at Lagoon in Utah

Depending which part of the state you live in, it’s totally possible to either end Spring Break with a road trip to Lagoon or kick it off by riding Primordial, Cannibal and the rest of the park’s coasters!

Weather permitting, Lagoon Amusement park in Farmington, Utah is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, March 22. That falls on the last weekend of Spring Break for most families with students in the Treasure Valley’s major school districts. It's the first weekend of Spring Break for kids in the Twin Falls school district who are off from class March 24-28.

Lagoon’s Getting Ready to Debut New Rides in 2025

According to a post on their Facebook page, the park will introduce guests to a new steampunk themed area of the park called “The District” which they describe as “a journey through time and imagination, where the line between the past and future becomes curiously blurred.”

Located in Pioneer Village, “The District” will bring two new and one reimagined ride to Lagoon’s 2025 season. The first is new ride is “Time Tinker” which is described as:

Four interlocking arms rotate in fast, smooth synchronized orbits, creating a spectacular display of movement and precision. At the end of each arm, eight gondolas keep riders upright and secure while delivering moments of exhilarating airtime as they soar over the top of the ride.

It’s a family ride, but they give it a 9/10 score for butterflies and a “very high” rating when it comes to spinning.

While this one looks a lot like the Cliffhanger ride that mysteriously vanished from the park’s website earlier this year, Lagoon told fans on social media that Steamworkx is a brand new experience. In fact, it’s the first of its kind in North America. Cliffhanger was considered a thrill ride, while Steamworx is classified as a family ride that does NOT turn you completely upside down. The park describes the ride experience like this.

As the gondola rocks freely, it responds dynamically to the ride’s circular motion. With every rotation and shift of the arms, riders will be swept through an exhilarating mix of sensations soaring to breathtaking heights and plunging into thrilling lows, all while staying upright during an unforgettable experience.

Finally, the park is giving their Helicopters ride, which was built in 1963, a new paint job and renaming it Rivets & Rotors. This one should look very familiar.

The District will debut sometime during Spring 2025, but won’t be ready for your Spring Break trip. That just means you’ve got another reason to go BACK to Lagoon after school lets out for the year!

New Shopping Coming to Lagoon Too

Lagoon’s also working on Carousel Candy “a whimsical candy store unlike anything you’ve ever seen” and a gelato shop called “Peacock Parlour.” They’re both expected to open during the 2025 season, too and from the behind the scenes images the park has shared they look enormous.

Lights, Camera, Lagoon!

While you countdown the days to your first visit to Lagoon this season or the grand opening of the new attractions, why not get yourself pumped up with these TV shows and movies that have been shot at the park?

