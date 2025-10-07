The last time Lagoon started planning a new thrill ride, it took nearly six years from the time coaster enthusiasts discovered a trademark the Farmington, Utah amusement park filed for an “amusement park ride in the nature of a roller coaster” until Primordial finally pulled out of the station for the first time.

This time around? Construction is moving quickly. Before the 2025 season kicked off, Lagoon fans noticed that the Cliffhanger ride mysteriously vanished from the park’s website. A few months later, the ride actually vanished from the park. Soon after, crews broke ground on a new ride.

Rather than keep the new ride shrouded in mystery like they did with Primordial, park officials are planning to unveil the plans for the new ride on Friday, October 10. Leading up to the announcement, they leaked some information to local news outlets. According to Salt Lake City’s Fox 13, the ride includes these features:

Reach of 135 feet

Top speed of 68 miles per hour

G-forces greater than those experienced by astronauts during launch

Extreme swing dynamics

Users on Reddit, Lagoon Fans and the Coaster Chit Chat page on Facebook have been sharing pictures of construction and are speculating the new ride will be a “Screamin’ Swing” designed by S&S Worldwide. As a coaster junkie, I’m pretty familiar with the names of certain coaster models but not so much other thrill rides. As soon as I googled the ride, I realized I know this type of ride well!

I went to college in Western Pennsylvania and spent quite a bit of the summer at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin. Their “Screamin’ Swing” opened in 2006 under the name “SwingShot.” Kennywood describes the SwingShot experience as:

Swing forward and backward while experiencing weightlessness. This is not a typical backyard swing! Tremendous acceleration produces the feeling of weightlessness as riders are catapulted toward the sky, quickly reverse direction, and then plummet toward the earth at speeds in excess of 50 mph.

And during Westminster College’s Senior Week? They bussed us to Sandusky, Ohio to enjoy Cedar Point which also opened a “Screamin’ Swing” in 2006 under the name “Skyhawk.” Their version of the ride reaches 103 feet tall and speeds of 65 mph. Even at 19 seasons old, those stats look pretty similar to Lagoon’s hints about their new ride.

We want to stress that at press time, the “Screamin’ Swing” is pure speculation based on what park goers have seen during construction. You’ll have to wait until October 10 to find out what it will be. Whatever it is, it’s scheduled to be completed sometime during the 2026 season.