One of USA’s BEST Halloween Destinations is a Short Drive from Boise

From Haunted World in the Treasure Valley to the Haunted Mansions of Albion, if your favorite part of Spooky Season is haunted attractions you’ve got no shortage of options!

If that’s your thing, we think you should absolutely go to every single one of the haunted attractions the Gem State has to offer. But according to the USA Today, you may be depriving yourself of one of the best Halloween experiences in the country if you don’t clear a weekend to venture over the state line into Utah.

The publication recently released the 20 nominees in the hunt of winning the title of “Best Theme Park Halloween Event” and Frightmares at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah is a finalist.

The regional amusement park is up against some stiff competition including Brick-Or-Treat at LEGO Land, Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios and Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World. We wouldn’t sleep on HalloWeekends at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio or Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.

With such huge names in the mix, how did Lagoon find itself in the mix? Their nomination says:

Frightmares at Lagoon Amusement Park creates an entertaining atmosphere for thrill-seekers and those who prefer milder fun, thanks to its diverse offerings including themed shows and park-wide Halloween decorations. Expect a range of attractions, from family-friendly areas to intense haunted houses, with a clear rating system using spiders to indicate the level of fright.

If you’re ready to be absolutely terrified, the “absolutely too scary for most kids” attractions include:

Malevolent Mansion : A mansion filled with sprites that are ready to scare you

Nighwalk : A vampire themed haunt that’s not for the faint of heart

Seance: A fully immersive stage show about a witch and a curse family, audience participation encouraged

The following may be a little less scary but are still listed as “too scary for most kids:”

Nightmare Midway: A haunt where illusions bring your nightmares to life

Frightening Frisco : A western themed ghost town haunted by outlaws

If you’ve got littles, the park recommends the Spook-A-Boo Walk-Thru that’s filled with non-scary characters, Scary & Crow’s Straw Maze or Treat Street, a non-scary trick-or-treat trail. They’ve also added a new attraction called “Peter’s Pumpkin Patch” where for a small fee, kids can decorate cookies, color and do other Halloween themed activities.

Lagoon has a really cool option for guests who aren’t necessarily there to be scared. If you just want to ride coasters and be left alone, you can by a $1 “No Scare Glow” stick at guest services or a merch location that will let the actors know to stay away from you.

Voting for the contest runs through October 21, with the winners announced on October 28. Lagoon is about a 4.5 hour drive from Boise and is currently open for Frightmares Friday-Sunday through November 3. (There’s a bonus night on Thursday, October 17.)

