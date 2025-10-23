While longtime Lagoon fans are ecstatic about the addition of a new ride in 2026, many didn’t know that they were running out of time to ride one of their longtime favorite attractions. The park recently announced that they’ll be retiring a ride after Frightmares ends.

On Wednesday, October 22, the Farmington, Utah amusement park posted some nostalgic photos of the Jet Star 2 roller coaster in a post that started with “ONE LAST RIDE: Jet Star 2’s Final Countdown.”

While the jerkiness of the coaster has a reputation for beating you up a little, it’s one of the most unique coasters in the park. Originally part of the World’s Fair in Spokane in 1974, Jet Star 2 was designed by Anton Schwarzkopf and features a spiral lift hill. Lagoon bought the coaster and installed it at their park in 1976. It was refurbished in 2005.

According to Coasterpedia, the Lagoon coaster was the only installation of this model of coaster in the United States and the only one still operating in the world. The other installations in Japan, Australia, Sweden and Brazil all closed between 2001 and 2021. One of them is for sale for about $464,500. Another Jet Star 2 is still standing in Lithuania but hasn’t been used since 2012.

Unlike most coasters you’ll ride, Jet Star 2 feels a little more dangerous because the cars do not have a locking lap bar. Instead, you’re wearing a seatbelt similar to what you’d wear on an airplane. In the announcement of the coaster’s retirement, Lagoon said the ride has been one of their most popular rides for nearly 50 years.

Fans expressed their disappointment in the comment sections saying they wished they had known the ride was retiring when they visited earlier this year. Others said that this coaster was their favorite ride in the park. Personally? I’m bummed I only got to ride it once. During my handful of Lagoon visits, the coaster had been closed.

What’s next? The park’s staying mum about it for now but teased that they have a “worthy successor” in the works. Meanwhile, they’re working on constructing a new Screamin’ Swing ride called the “Nutcracker” where the Cliffhanger used to be. That ride is set to open sometime during the 2026 season.