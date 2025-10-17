Are you ready for the ultimate scare-cation?! Lagoon Amusement Park’s Frightmares is in full swing and it’s transformed the park into a spine-tingling Halloween destination. From the rides to the Halloween-themed entertainment, we’re giving you the chance to experience it all.

From now through November 9, Frightmares transforms the park into a spooky spectacle that delivers screams from the thrill rides to the haunts. Whether you’re bringing along overly brave teenagers or younger trick-or-treaters, the park has something planned for everyone.

Treat Street, the Spook-A-Boo Walk-thru and Scary & Crow’s Straw Maze are all geared toward the littlest ghouls. Malevolent Mansion, Frightening Frisco and Nightwalk? They’re all listed as too scary for most kids, but your teenagers will LOVE them.

Lagoon’s always finding new ways to evolve the park, so this year they’ve added a new kid-friendly attraction at the Boolvevard. Spooktacular Snaps is a photo area filled with snapshot locations decorated with several different themes.

Best of all? Lagoon’s incredible rides stay open during Frightmares. That means you can scream your way through Cannibal or Primordial during the day, then face your fears in the haunts after the sun goes down. Plus, this year the park debuted exciting new attractions in “The District,” including Time Tinker and Steamworkx. You can read more about those new rides HERE.

Ready to Win Your Way In?

107.9 LITE-FM is giving away four-packs of Lagoon tickets so that YOU can experience Frightmares for yourself. Be listening while you’re on the job at 11:10 a.m., 1:10 p.m. and 3:10 p.m., from Monday, October 20 through Thursday, October 30 to collect your Frightmares codes. When you hear one, enter it below.

Each one you collect is another opportunity to win! We’ll pick grand prize winners on Friday, October 24 and Friday, October 31 to give you enough time to organize your trip to Utah! Good luck!