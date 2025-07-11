Summer in Idaho recently received some flattering national attention. A major publication recently featured a collection of the “26 Best Lakes for Swimming in the U.S. This Summer” and sure enough, the Gem State found itself on the list!

When I was a kid, my best friend Lauren had a serious talent for water skiing. As a child of two parents who couldn’t swim and stayed as far away from lakes as they could, I was always excited when her family invited me to join them on lake days.

I’ll admit that those trips taught me that I was not a natural at water skiing. I never even made it to my feet the day that Lauren’s dad tried to teach me how to ski. But tagging along for tubing and long swims in the lake was one of my favorite parts of summer.

That’s the sort of childhood you can enjoy growing up in Idaho because we have plenty of lakes to enjoy! While the Idaho Department of Water Resources says there are more than 2,000 lakes in the state, just one made Reader’s Digest’s list of the best lakes for swimming.

Only 26 lakes made the cut, so being included is a pretty big deal! The list includes two Great Lakes (Lake Michigan and Lake Erie) and some regional favorites like Crater Lake in Oregon, Whitefish Lake in Montana and Lake Chelan.

At #21, you’ll find Priest Lake, Idaho! In putting Priest Lake on the list, Reader’s Digest said:

Dotted with tiny islands covered in spiky spruce, fir and pine trees and brimming with views of the snowy Selkirk Mountains, Priest Lake could just as easily be set in the Swiss Alps. Though swimming is permitted throughout this remote body of water, the quiet Upper Lake, which has restrictions on powerboats, offers a quieter experience and the chance to spot the mule deer, moose and elk that slip down to the water’s edge to drink.

Sounds like the magazine just gave you a good reason to plan a road trip to enjoy a summer swim before the season’s over! Just make sure to respect your fellow lake enthusiasts and pack-in, pack-out to keep this Idaho gem as pristine as it deserves to be!