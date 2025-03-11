Two Awesome Landmarks in Idaho that International Travelers Want to See the Most

🗺️ Barefoot Yachts Indonesia surveyed 3,000 global travelers to build their list of US bucket list destinations

🗺️ Of 120 on the list, TWO Idaho landmarks appeared

🗺️ The #1 destination on the list is in one of Idaho's neighboring states

If you had to take a guess which Idaho landmark an international traveler may want to see the most, what would you say? While there’s not really an iconic potato field that Idaho’s known for, we are known for the famous crop. We’d be willing to bet they want to see potatoes.

Think about it. If you’re someone who relocated to Idaho from elsewhere, what was the FIRST question your own friends or family asked when you picked them up from the airport? It was “so where are the potatoes,” wasn’t it?

And if by some chance your answer WASN’T potato related, we’re going to guess you said “The Blue” or the “Smurf Turf.” Fair enough. Boise State’s home turf is legendary on the college football circuit. It’s been named the #1 “Must-Visit Attraction in the US for Sports Fans” by USA Today readers two years in a row! Heck, it’s a big part of how this football loving author ended up choosing Boise as the place to relocate after college.

True story. They took me to the spring game during the Kellen Moore era and let me walk on The Blue. I immediately thought “where do I sign?”

But football’s pretty much an American game. As much as we love, would an international traveler put it at the top of their list? Are there any other Idaho landmarks that would make a list of American landmarks international tourists would want to see?

Apparently the answer is yes! Barefoot Yachts Indonesia surveyed 3,000 global travelers to find out which “offbeat American landmarks” were on their bucket lists. We’re sure they got a TON of answers, but narrowed it down to the 120 most popular. Two Idaho landmarks made the list.

While you think on it, here’s a sneak peak that the #1 choice on the list and you’ll actually find it in one of Idaho’s bordering states.

The #1 “Lesser Known” Places International Travelers Want to Visit is in Nevada

We’re actually a little bummed we hadn’t seen this list 24 hours ago when we were physically in Las Vegas! The number one choice was “Seven Magic Mountains,” which is located about a 24 minute drive/21 miles from the Vegas Strip.

The travel website describes it as a:

...unique art installation which features seven towering stacks of brightly colored boulders set against the desert backdrop. It’s a fun and quirky sight that combines art and nature, making it a popular spot for photos.

We didn’t see that one coming, so how difficult was it to guess Idaho’s contenders?

Idaho’s Must Visit Landmarks According to International Travelers

North Crater Flows, Craters of the Moon National Monument Idaho Bartfett loading...

Coming in at #103 was Craters of the Moon National Monument in Arco. The National Parks service explains that the unique landscape was created by lava erupting through a series of deep cracks called “The Great Rift.” You won’t find a volcano the way you’d typically visualize one at the site, but there are more than 25 mini volcanoes called cinder cones there. In 1969, a group of astronauts from the Apollo 14 mission came to learn about volcanic geology at Craters of the Moon before their trip to the moon.

Climb up the list to #62 and you’ll find the Shoshone Ice Caves. Believed to be discovered by a young boy in the 1800s, they’ve actually been around for over 35,000 years! We’ve written about them pretty extensively HERE. They have a fascinating history, including being a destination for figure skaters living in Southern Idaho who didn’t have a rink to practice at.