Idaho’s Drunkest and Driest Counties in 2025 Will Surprise You

With a growing number of craft breweries, wineries and distilleries across the Gem State, it’s no secret that Idahoans enjoy sipping on an adult beverage or two. But where in Idaho are people drinking the most?

There was a point last year where we wrote an article about excessive drinking in Idaho that was a real wake-up call for us. The CDC defines binge drinking four or more drinks for women or five or more drinks for men during a single occasion. Heavy drinking was defined as 8 or more drinks per week for women or 15 or more drinks per week for men.

READ MORE: Idaho Has a New #1 Drunkest City

Typing those words made us realize that we had a pretty unhealthy relationship with alcohol. So, we made some lifestyle changes and decided to stop drinking on weekdays unless we were in a social situation outside the home.

Get our free mobile app

We started trying some of the non-alcoholic options Albertsons carries. Turns out the NA beers made by Athletic Brewing and Sierra Nevada are pretty good. The alcohol free White Claws? They taste the same to us. The only thing we don’t love is the fact that the non-alcoholic beers cost just as much as the real thing.

We’ve enjoyed the side effects of that decision: better sleep, weight loss, better skin and hair… but we’ll still have a drink every now and then at a concert or a tasting event like Alefort.

Boise and its surrounding communities host a lot of those types of events, but are Ada and Canyon County the drunkest counties in the state?

IntoxiStates Reveals the Drunkest and Driest Counties in Idaho

Canva Canva loading...

A website called IntoxiStates decided to break down the drunkest and driest counties in America using data from the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System and the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program. They ranked every county in the country by the percent of the population that meets the criteria for “excessive drinking” that we described above.

With a large population of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it shouldn’t surprise you that Utah is the driest state in the country. 12.41% of the population meets the criteria for excessive drinking.

Wisconsin is the drunkest state with 25.29% of the population meeting criteria for excessive drinking. Idaho ‘s average is 16.89%

We took a deep look at the drunkest counties in Idaho according to IntoxiStates, but thought you might be interested in the driest as well.

Idaho’s Driest Counties

#10: Owyhee (14.81%)

#9: Lemhi (14.71%)

#8: Madison (14.61%)

#7: Benewah (14.6%)

#6: Adams (14.46%)

#5: Camas (14.28%)

#4: Lewis (13.96%)

#3: Butte (13.89%)

#2: Idaho (13.79%)

#1: Washington (13.54%)

Now where are the “party” counties? Here’s a look at the 10 drunkest according to IntoxiStates.

Author's Note: If you’re becoming more sober curious, we encourage you to explore those avenues. If you or someone you know needs help with a drinking problem, reach out to a healthcare provider or one of the resources listed on the CDC’s website.