One of Idaho’s Oldest Drive-In Theaters Announces SUPER 2025 Opening Day

Drive-in fans in Caldwell have been loading up their cars and trucks to enjoy movies at the Terrace Drive-In for over a month, while people deeper into Canyon County have been wondering what is happening at Parma Motor-Vu.

The family owned movie theater has been a staple in the small Idaho town since it opened in 1953. As far as we know, the original popcorn machine is still part of the theater’s concession stand too. Many people insist that you won’t find better popcorn at an indoor or outdoor theater in the Treasure Valley. I tried it for the first time back in 2021 when Black Widow finally opened and can confirm, it’s pretty darn tasty.

READ MORE:

At one point, Drive-Ins.com listed 13 drive-in theaters in Boise and its neighboring communities, Parma Motor-Vu and Terrace Drive-In are the only two left. Its unique location makes it a destination not just for movie loving Idahoans, but fans in Eastern Oregon, as well.

Get our free mobile app

Typically the theater opens in mid to late April, but it’s opened as early as March. With May and all those Justin Timberlake memes knocking on the door, we’re not surprised that fans were getting anxious for the classic drive-in to reopen.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Well, the weekend you’ve been waiting for is finally here! Parma Motor-Vu is opening on Friday, May 2 and they’re doing it in super fashion.

This weekend’s double feature is showing both Friday and Saturday and includes what hundreds of online reviews are calling “the best Marvel movie since Avengers: End Game.” Thunderbolts*, which opens nationwide this weekend, is the first movie at 9:20.

The second movie is also a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Captain America: Brave New World. It starts at 11:25. That one got mixed reviews and when I saw it the first time, I was skeptical of how much I’d like it because I didn’t enjoy the Disney+ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series. After seeing it? I was pleasantly surprised! Was it Avengers: End Game good? No, but it was a satisfying Marvel movie for anyone that’s followed the MCU. It’s worth sticking around for. I really enjoyed it.

Gates open at 8:20. Ticket prices this year are:

Adults (12-61): $10

Senior Citizens (62+): $8

Children (4-11): $4

3 & Under: Free